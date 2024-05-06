I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Anime Drops New Trailer: Cast, Plot & More To Know
I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Anime will be entering an all-new arc in its storyline. With this, the makers have released a promotional trailer for the same. Here is all you need to know about it. READ.
As the anime continues to air its usual episodes, induced with action and adventure, the makers have dropped a brand-new trailer announcing a new arc for the story. This is the Assassins' Guild arc to begin in the coming episodes. In addition to this, more cast names are also added to the credited list. Thus, here is all you need to know about the latest updates of the series, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince.
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince: New Trailer Out
As per a press release, reported by Anime News Network, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime will be entering the next arc of the story with its latest episode. This one will be the Assassins' Guild arc of the series. Episode 7 will mark the beginning of this new arc.
With the latest trailer nudging the upcoming danger, this sure will. be an interesting plotline to follow. As fo now, not much is known about the upcoming storyline of the series. However, fans are already excited to see what the next line of episodes bring to the table.
Cast and staff details
Here is a complete list of the credited team members working on the upcoming series, including the cast and staff members:
Cast:
- Makoto Koichi as Lloyd
- Fairouz Ai as Grim
- Lynn as Sylpha
- Akira Sekine as Tao
- Rie Takahashi as Ren
- Shun Horie as Albert
- Yūya Hirose as Dian
- Akane Kumada as Alieze
- Eriko Matsui as Shiro
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Jade
- Tomokazu Sugita as Galilea
- Satomi Akesaka as Talia
- Shunichi Toki as Babylon
- Takuma Nagatsuka as Crow
Staff:
- Director: Jin Tamamura
- Music Composer: R.O.N (STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION)
- Script and Series Composition: Naoki Tozuka
- Art Management: Naoki Tozuka
- Action Director: Yuuichi Abe
- Color Key Artist: Mai Ono
- Director of Photography: Yūki Yano
- Sound Director: Ryō Tanaka
Manga Creators:
- Original Author: Kenkyo na Circle
- Manga Artist: Yōsuke Kokuzawa
- Character Designer: Meru
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Assassins' Guild Arc Release date
As per the report, the final release date for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Episode 7, where the new arc starts, is May 13, 2024. All the episodes of the anime come out on Crunchyroll's official platform on a weekly basis. Thus, mark your calendars with the final date.
The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.
