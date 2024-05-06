I Was Reincarnated As The 7th Prince Anime Drops New Trailer: Cast, Plot & More To Know

As the anime continues to air its usual episodes, induced with action and adventure, the makers have dropped a brand-new trailer announcing a new arc for the story. This is the Assassins' Guild arc to begin in the coming episodes. In addition to this, more cast names are also added to the credited list. Thus, here is all you need to know about the latest updates of the series, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince.

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince: New Trailer Out

As per a press release, reported by Anime News Network, I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince anime will be entering the next arc of the story with its latest episode. This one will be the Assassins' Guild arc of the series. Episode 7 will mark the beginning of this new arc.

With the latest trailer nudging the upcoming danger, this sure will. be an interesting plotline to follow. As fo now, not much is known about the upcoming storyline of the series. However, fans are already excited to see what the next line of episodes bring to the table.

Cast and staff details

Here is a complete list of the credited team members working on the upcoming series, including the cast and staff members:

Cast:

Makoto Koichi as Lloyd

Fairouz Ai as Grim

Lynn as Sylpha

Akira Sekine as Tao

Rie Takahashi as Ren

Shun Horie as Albert

Yūya Hirose as Dian

Akane Kumada as Alieze

Eriko Matsui as Shiro

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Jade

Tomokazu Sugita as Galilea

Satomi Akesaka as Talia

Shunichi Toki as Babylon

Takuma Nagatsuka as Crow

Staff:

Director: Jin Tamamura

Music Composer: R.O.N (STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION)

Script and Series Composition: Naoki Tozuka

Art Management: Naoki Tozuka

Action Director: Yuuichi Abe

Color Key Artist: Mai Ono

Director of Photography: Yūki Yano

Sound Director: Ryō Tanaka

Manga Creators:

Original Author: Kenkyo na Circle

Manga Artist: Yōsuke Kokuzawa

Character Designer: Meru

I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Assassins' Guild Arc Release date

As per the report, the final release date for I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Episode 7, where the new arc starts, is May 13, 2024. All the episodes of the anime come out on Crunchyroll's official platform on a weekly basis. Thus, mark your calendars with the final date.

The release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

