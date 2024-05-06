THROWBACK: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan never visited Kashmir and went there only after Yash Chopra took him?

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the top superstars of Bollywood and has beautifully maintained his stardom in a career of over 30 years. His stardom is not just limited to India over several countries in the world.

Through his work, SRK has traveled all over the world, but do you know, for a long time in his life he didn't visit Kashmir, because of a promise to his dad?

Shah Rukh Khan promised his dad that he would only visit Kashmir with him

While talking to Amitabh Bachchan during a Kaun Banega Crorepati episode in 2012, Shah Rukh Khan shared that his grandmother was Kashmiri and his father had once told him that you must visit Istanbul, Italy, Rome, and Kashmir once in life. He also added that you may visit all the places without him but don't go to Kashmir without him.

SRK further shared that his father passed away 'very early' and after that, he has been all over the world but never visited Kashmir despite getting several opportunities only because of his word with his father. However, when Yash Chopra asked him that they'd be shooting for Jab Tak Hai Jaan in Kashmir then he thought that since his father was no more, it'd be best to visit there with the legendary filmmaker. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan's experience during his first visit to Kashmir

The superstar also shared his experience of visiting Kashmir for the first time and said that he felt inner happiness, "Main Gulmarg se helicopter mein oopar jaa raha tha. Aur pehli baar, bahut saalon baad, mujhe ek ajeeb se roohani khushi mili" (I was going through helicopter from Gulmarg and after a long time, I felt inner happiness). he said.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

After taking the Indian box office by storm in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film, King, which will feature him alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Sujoy Ghosh will direct the action thriller, and Siddharth Anand will serve as a co-producer.

The superstar is also set to start working on YRF's Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs. Pathaan.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals being 12th man in KKR initially; would go on field to serve water to players