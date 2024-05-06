Smriti Irani, the actress-turned-politician, never fails to prove why she is a role model for thousands of young women. The politician who has made a permanent place in the hearts of the audience with her role as Tulsi in the serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi started her career with modeling.

One fact about the actress that might shock many is that she was a finalist in Miss India 1998. Now, a video surfaced online that shows the actress introducing herself on the Miss India stage.

Smriti Irani’s Miss India 1998 introduction video

Smriti Irani’s Miss India introduction video has been uploaded by a fan page, and it is something you must not miss if you are a fan of Smriti Irani. The video shows a young and slender Irani, looking confident on the ramp, wearing a leopard-printed dress. Her hair was tied up with layers framing her face.

Watch Smriti Irani’s Miss India 1998 introduction video here:

The former actress speaks confidently as she begins with her name, "Good evening. I am Smriti and I'm 21 years of age. I stand 5 ft 8 inches tall." She also talks about her education and says, "I am pursuing a degree in English literature and love adventure sports."

Then she speaks about the country and her interest in politics, “…Therefore, it goes without saying that I’m very interested in politics.”

In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress said she was inspired to participate in the beauty pageant because she wanted to improve her speaking skills.

“I did enter Miss India contest because there was an opportunity to converse, to speak. It was not only about looking good; it was also about the presentation of the self. I thought that if someone questioned me on stage, I would respond with such a mind-blowing answer that I would fetch the crown. But I was wrong,” revealed the Union Minister.

Fans of the actress were mesmerized to see the beautiful actress and her confidence on the stage. Most users commented that it is commendable how she was clear about her goals and always wanted to join politics. Others also wrote that she made her dreams of joining politics a reality, which is inspiring.

