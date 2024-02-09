The Glory star Lim Ji Yeon announced as brand ambassador for LOEWE

LOEWE, the prestigious luxury fashion brand, has introduced Lim Ji Yeon, a highly versatile and charismatic figure in South Korean actress, as its newest Brand Ambassador. This partnership combines Lim Ji Yeon's refined allure with the brand's pioneering ethos. Lim Ji Yeon's appointment as a Brand Ambassador follows her notable appearance at the brand's Spring Summer 2024 showcase last September, where her elegance and fashion sensibility resonated with audiences and fashion enthusiasts alike.

In the Spring/Summer 2024 campaign, Lim Ji Yeon joins Taylor Russell and Yang Mi. The campaign, lensed by the seasoned collaborator David Sims, pays homage to various facets of artist Lynda Benglis, who served as the muse for this season's collection. Expressing her enthusiasm for the collaboration, Lim Ji Yeon expressed, "Being appointed as an ambassador for the fashion house is a tremendous honor for me. I have always admired the brand for its blend of sophistication and playfulness, and Jonathan Anderson is undeniably an icon in the industry. I am thrilled to be welcomed to family!"

Jonathan Anderson, the visionary behind the Spanish luxury fashion house, also conveyed his admiration for Lim Ji Yeon, stating, "Lim Ji Yeon's essence truly resonates with the ethos of the brand. She brings a compelling blend of passion and talent to her acting, connecting with audiences on a deeply emotional level." Lim Ji Yeon is set to feature prominently in the Spring Summer 2024 women's campaign, captured by acclaimed fashion photographer David Sims. Overseeing creative direction was Jonathan Anderson, with styling curated by Benjamin Bruno, set design by Poppy Bartlett, and production managed by Holmes Production. Completing the aesthetic were the contributions of hair stylist Jinhee Lim and makeup artist Soye Lee.

More about Lim Ji Yeon

Lim Ji Yeon embarked on her acting journey with the 2011 film Dear Catastrophe and has since left an indelible mark on the silver screen with notable performances in movies like Obsessed, The Treacherous, Luck-key, and Tazza: One Eyed Jack. Her talent and unwavering commitment have garnered acclaim, leading to a nomination for the Best New Actress Award at the Blue Dragon Film Awards for her role in Obsessed. Furthermore, she clinched the Newcomer Award at both the 51st Daejong International Film Award and the 51st Baeksang Arts Awards, signaling her remarkable ascent in the industry.

Beyond her film endeavors, Lim Ji Yeon has graced television screens with notable appearances in dramas such as Windy Mi-poong and various other productions. However, it was her compelling portrayal in Netflix's acclaimed series The Glory that propelled her to international fame, earning her the esteemed Best Supporting Actress accolade at Korea's 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

