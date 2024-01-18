Top 10 Netflix Crime Documentaries To Add To Your Watchlist Amid Release Of American Nightmare

Netflix has recognized the growing interest in real crime stories and consistently delivers exceptional documentaries and docuseries about actual incidents, ensuring viewers stay on the straight and narrow.

Here are the top 10 Netflix Crime Documentaries to add to your watchlist.

1. Abducted in Plain Sight (2017)

Abducted in Plain Sight, also known as Forever B, is a twisted story about the kidnappings of preteen Jan Broberg in the 1970s by her neighbor Robert Berchtold. The story explores the infiltration of Broberg's family's lives and the strange-than-fiction experiences she faced. While true crime genres aim to keep audiences guessing, the reality of Berchtold's escape is unlikely to be fully understood.

2. American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020)

American Murder: The Family Next Door is a documentary that narrates the tragic story of Shanann Watts and her children's disappearance from their Colorado home in 2018. The film uses found footage, home movies, social media posts, phone calls, text messages, newscasts, and security footage to provide an intimate view of the tragic event. It leaves viewers to contemplate the various public theories that have emerged since the incident.

3. Girl in the Picture (2022)

Advertisement

Girl in the Picture is a mystery novel that follows the FBI and other authorities as they uncover the truth about a woman who was kidnapped and abused by a federal fugitive decades prior. The story is set on a roadside, where a woman is found dead, leaving behind a husband and son. The story offers an unforgettable ride with twists and turns.

4. Amanda Knox (2016)

Amanda Knox's 2016 documentary follows her journey from being convicted for the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher to her press smearing and eventual acquittal. Knox shares her story, along with interviews with her ex-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito and other involved parties, all speaking directly to the camera. The case has been a highly publicized one. As EW's critic observed of this effect, "What you end up with are portraits of individuals — people who are scared or angry or ambitious — all a part of a story that, from the start, ignored their humanity." Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

5. Worst Roommate Ever (2022)

Worst Roommate Ever is a docuseries that tells the terrifying stories of cohabitation crimes, focusing on survivors and witnesses. The series, which focuses on the perpetrators, uses animation to capture the full scale of these disturbing experiences.

6. Sins of Our Mother (2022)

Sins of Our Mother is a docuseries that follows Lori Vallow's descent into religious fanaticism, believing people are filled with spirits or spiritless zombies and that the world would end in 2020. The series explores the build-up and aftermath of her alleged crimes, including the deaths of two of her children. The limited docuseries is a must-watch for those interested in true crime stories, even those not particularly interested in the subject matter.

7. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (2023)

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker is a true crime documentary that explores the story of Caleb "Kai" McGillvary, a Canadian hitchhiker who became a national sensation after a viral video of him recounting a crime he witnessed while hitchhiking in California in 2013. The documentary highlights how the media's obsession with the Canadian fueled his rise to fame and played a significant role in his 2019 murder trial.

8. The Keepers (2017)

This Netflix cold case docuseries is the haunting investigation into the murder of Sister Catherine Cesnik, a young English and drama teacher who disappeared in 1969. Her body was found in 1970, and she suspected a priest of sexually abusing students. The series leaves viewers with more questions than answers, leaving no definite conclusion by the end. But the story leaves its mark nonetheless, with EW's critic praising The Keepers as "synthesized with the compounds that have rejuvenated this very old, often dubious genre and made it a buzzy, conscionable kick."

Advertisement

9. Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (2021)

Beneath the glitz and glamor of 1985, LA lurked a prolific serial killer. Richard Ramirez hunted, tortured, and murdered his victims in terrifying ways while evading capture for one long year. Night Stalker focuses on Ramirez’s victims and the investigators behind the manhunt.

10. The Tinder Swindler (2022)

Simon Leviev (legal name: Shimon Hayut) lived a life of luxury, donning designer clothing and flying in private jets. To some women, he was an absolute catch. Little did they know that Leviev’s opulent lifestyle was funded by defrauding women through Tinder. Although there are no winners in this scam, it’s rewarding watching some of the women who Leviev scammed come together to swindle him right back. If you love John Tucker Must Die or “Goodbye Earl” by The Chicks, then The Tinder Swindler is the revenge plot for you.

ALSO READ: 15 Best murder mysteries as per IMDb: Watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, YouTube