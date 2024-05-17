Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis Premieres At Cannes 2024 To 10-Minute Standing Ovation; Film Yet To Find Distributor In The US
Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on May 16, earning a 10-minute standing ovation. It also marks the filmmaker's first film in over a decade.
Francis Ford Coppola’s much-anticipated sci-fi feature, Megalopolis, had its world premiere at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival on May 16 and received a 10-minute standing ovation inside the Grand Lumiere Theater. As the clapping continued, Coppola gave a hug to each of his principal stars, including Nathalie Emmanuel, Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, and Giancarlo Esposito.
Francis Ford Coppola's reaction at the premiere of Megalopolis
Francis Ford Coppola, who received a 10-minute standing ovation at the Megalopolis premiere, at one point, also threw his hat into the cheering crowd. The film director, 85, who lost his wife last month, eventually interrupted the ovation to take the microphone and introduce his other family members, including his son Roman Coppola and sister Talia Shire, who accompanied him on Thursday evening. Both of them have also worked on the film being discussed.
Coppola then said of his collaborators on the film: “They were all my family. And in fact, as Caesar [Driver’s character in Megalopolis] says, ‘We are all one family.’” Following this, the filmmaker proceeded to dedicate the movie to hope and children.
Megalopolis Production is yet to find a distributor in the US
Coppola has been on the project for decades, even pouring a whopping $120 million of his own money into it. However, as of now, things are not running as smoothly as they should for the esteemed project, as can be concluded after the March 28 private screening of the movie in L.A. After the exclusive first look at the film, potential buyers reportedly seemed skeptical of Megalopolis’ commercial potential.
This week at the fest, the film’s distribution rights for several European countries were sold, but the flick remains distributor-less in the US.
Coppola last had a film in competition at Cannes 45 years ago. For Apocalypse Now, he was awarded the Palme d’Or for the second time, after first receiving the honor for The Conversation in 1974.
Coppola's grand reception at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival
As Coppola arrived at the Palais, on his way to the premiere, Frank Sinatra’s My Way — an appropriate song given how the filmmaker made his upcoming film outside the Hollywood system and completely on his own — played in the background.
That was followed by a four-minute standing ovation for the celebrated director as he entered the room.
Megalopolis marks Coppola’s first film in over a decade, since 2011’s Twixt.
For the unversed, Francis Ford Coppola is also known for The Godfather.
ALSO READ: Megalopolis Teaser Trailer: Francis Ford Coppola Unveils His 'Best Work Ever' Ahead Of Cannes Film Festival 2024 Screening