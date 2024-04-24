The Player 2: Master of Swindlers FIRST LOOK: Song Seung Heon, Oh Yeon Seo with others take stage as con artists; PICS

The Player was a hit action crime K-drama that aired in 2018, and now it is set to make its highly anticipated return after 6 years. Song Seung Heon will take the lead in the show and return in his role from season 1.

The show confirmed its release month just a few days ago, and today, with new stills, it has confirmed the premiere date.

Song Seung Heon’s The Player 2 introduces Oh Yeon Seo, Tae Won Seok, Jang Gyuri, and more in NEW pics

Song Seung Heon is back in his action role as Kang Ha Ri with his swift skills as a con man and golden tongue in season 2 of The Player.

The Player 2: Master of Swindlers will be a direct sequel to OCN’s The Player, in which a con artist, hacker, fighter, and driver ganged up to take down the rich, corrupt people. The hit action-crime series is making a return after six years.

The first look of The Player 2: Master of Swindlers has just been unveiled while confirming the return of Tae Won Seok, Lee Si Eon. Along with the new leading ladies Oh Yeon Seo and Jang Gyuri in this season.

The first look of The Player 2: Masters of Swindlers begins with Song Seung Heon as Kang Ha Ri, the mastermind behind all the operations. As always looking captivating, Kang Ha Ri is back to take down those who take advantage of others.

A Korean Odyssey’s Oh Yeon Seo is seen as the stylish Jung Soo Min, a mysterious woman with unbelievable strategies and charisma. She is the one who gets the old players, Kang Ha Ri and others, back in the game.

Also returning from the iconic The Players is Lee Si Eon as hacker Lim Byung Min. There is not one network he can’t break into along with Tae Won Seok, who will return as Do Jin Woong, the team's fighter.

Meanwhile, Jang Gyuri becomes the new addition as the driver of the team, Cha Jae Yi. She looks fierce and cold at first look, but there’s more to her than meets the eye.

When will The Player 2 air?

The Player 2: Master of Swindlers will premiere on tvN on Monday, June 3, 2024, at 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST). The action crime thriller will take the place of Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon’s Lovely Runner.

