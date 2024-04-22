Song Seung Heon is returning for the new season of Player, and a new teaser trailer has also been released. Player Season 2: Master of Swindlers will be released in the coming days, and the broadcast date has also been revealed. Furthermore, the trailer also consists of a few clips of the behind-the-scenes of the series.

The trailer for Player Season 2 released

On April 22, 2024, the teaser trailer for the upcoming K-drama titled Player Season 2: Master of Swindlers was released. It is the new installment of the series Player, which was released back in 2018. The series stars Song Seung Heon in the lead role, who also led the cast of the first season. The returning cast also includes Lee Si Eon and Tae Won Seok. Furthermore, Oh Yeon Seo, Jang Gyu Ri, Ha Do Gwon, Lee Joon Hyuk, and Jo Sung Ha will also be joining the esteemed cast list. Moreover, Squid Game’s Heo Sung Tae will appear in a supporting role for the series.

More about Player Season 2

The plot of the series follows a group of scammers, hackers, drivers, and fighters who are excellent in their respective fields. They come together to formulate extensive plans on stealing money from the uber-rich and corrupt individuals in society. In the trailer, many action-packed scenes are shown where they are engaged in high-intensity battles while they are completing their missions. The K-drama is confirmed to be released on June 3, 2024, by the production team.

Directed by Go Jae Hyun, the series will consist of a total of 12 episodes. The total runtime of each episode will be approximately 60 minutes. Each episode will air every Monday and Tuesday through the South Korean network, tvN.

Apart from Song Seung Heon, in the first season of the series, the cast also included K-pop star Krystal Jung alongside Kim Won Hae, Ahn Se Ho, Lee Hwang Ui, Yoo Ye Bin, and more. It aired from Sep 29, 2018, to Nov 11, 2018, through OCN network. However, for the new season, tvN has overtaken the production. The initial season was well-received by fans and gained attention from them. Expectations are high for the new season and it is also predicted to have a good response from the audience.

