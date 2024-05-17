During Thursday night's 59th Academy of Country Music Awards (May 16), Dan + Shay took up the fourth Duo of the Year award. After receiving the award, Dan Smyers said, "I'm freaking out right now. My dearest brother, Shay, I love you." Seeing you back on stage makes me incredibly proud. The love and support of country music community have stayed constant over the past ten years, even though we have had many highs and lows on this crazy trip. You all are family."

Then Shay Mooney took the stage and said, "I'm feeling very nervous right now. The more you practice this, you expect your anxiety will decrease. I'm looking out here and seeing all my friends, and I'm a little overwhelmed." He concluded by saying, "Man, you all belong to my family. We are grateful that you all brought us this far and that you let us perform country music."

Who are Dan and Shay?

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, Dan + Shay is an American country pop music pair. Three of their nine singles have peaked at number one on Hot Country Songs, while five have topped the Country Airplay chart. Together, the two have worked with Lindsey Stirling, RaeLynn, Rascal Flatts, Charlie Puth, and Kelly Clarkson. With Justin Bieber, they won three straight Grammy Awards for Best Country Duo/Group Performance between 2019 and 2021 for the songs Tequila, Speechless, and 10,000 Hours.

Academy Of Country Music Awards 2024

The 2024 ACM Awards ceremony, which was produced by Dick Clark Productions, was hosted by country music legend Reba McEntire. Live coverage of the ACM Awards was available on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live. The singer of Heart Like a Truck earned awards for Entertainer of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, and Music Event of the Year, while Stapelton won awards for Male Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

