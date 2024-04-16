9 Oh Yeon Seo TV shows that are a must-watch; My Sassy Girl, Love with Flaws, and more

Oh Yeon Seo has established herself as a versatile actress with a diverse array of television dramas under her belt. From her breakout roles in My Husband Got a Family and Jang Bo Ri is Here! to her recent appearances in Love with Flaws and Mad for Each Other, Oh Yeon Seo has consistently delivered captivating performances across various genres.

With a portfolio spanning rom-coms, historical dramas, and fantasy series, she continues to captivate audiences with her talent and versatility. Whether you're in the mood for a heartwarming romance or an edge-of-your-seat thriller, these 9 must-watch TV shows featuring Oh Yeon Seo are sure to keep you entertained.

Top 9 Oh Yeon Seo TV shows that are no skip

1. My Husband Got a Family

Cast: Kim Nam Joo, Yoo Jun Sang, Oh Yeon Seo, and others

Director: Kim Hyung Suk

Runtime: 58 Episodes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: February 25 - September 9, 2012

My Husband Got a Family is a beloved South Korean television series aired in 2012. Starring Kim Nam Joo, Yoo Jun Sang, and Youn Yuh Jung, the drama follows the story of Cha Yoon Hee, a successful TV drama producer, who faces unexpected challenges when her husband reunites with his biological parents. Oh Yeon Seo portrays Bang Mal Sook, one of the sisters-in-law, adding depth to the family dynamics with her performance.

2. Jang Bo Ri is Here!

Cast: Oh Yeon Seo, Kim Ji Hoon, Lee Yu Ri, Oh Chang Seok

Director: Baek Ho Min

Runtime: 52 Episodes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: January 5 - November 21, 2014

Jang Bo Ri Is Here! is a compelling South Korean drama that aired in 2014, captivating audiences with its intricate storyline and stellar cast. Starring Oh Yeon Seo as Jang Bo Ri, the series revolves around the fierce competition between two daughters-in-law to become the successor of a renowned Hanbok-making house.

With themes of tradition, rivalry, and family dynamics, the drama garnered widespread acclaim. It won Drama of the Year at the 2014 MBC Drama Awards, solidifying its status as a must-watch series in the K-drama landscape.

3. Here Comes Mr. Oh

Cast: Lee Jang Woo, Oh Yeon Seo, Jin Tae Hyun, Seo Hyun Jin

Director: Choi Won Seok, Lee Jae Jin

Runtime: 129 Episodes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: November 19, 2012 - May 17, 2013

Here Comes Mr. Oh is a heartwarming South Korean television series that aired in 2012. With its engaging storyline and talented cast, the drama follows the contrasting lives of two sisters married to very different men. Lee Jang Woo plays Oh Ja Ryong, and Oh Yeon Seo plays Na Gong Joo. Oh Ja Ryong, portrayed as a devoted husband with a pure heart, stands up against his conniving brother-in-law, Jin Yong Seok, played by Jin Tae Hyun, to protect his family from financial ruin.

With themes of love, loyalty, and family bonds, Here Comes Mr. Oh garnered positive reviews during its run and remains a memorable addition to the K-drama landscape.

4. Medical Top Team

Cast: Kwon Sang Woo, Jung Ryeo Won, Ju Ji Hoon, Oh Yeon Seo and Choi Minho

Director: Kim Do Hoon, Oh Hyun Jong

Runtime: 20 Episodes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: October 9 - December 12, 2013

Medical Top Team is a compelling South Korean medical drama aired in 2013. Starring Kwon Sang Woo, Jung Ryeo Won, Ju Ji Hoon, Oh Yeon Seo, and Choi Minho, the series follows the lives of doctors and nurses who are part of an elite medical team at the fictional Gwang Hae University Hospital.

With its focus on the challenges and triumphs of medical professionals, along with intricate character dynamics and compelling storylines, Medical Top Team offers a captivating portrayal of the healthcare field.

5. Please Come Back Mister

Cast: Rain, Oh Yeon Seo, Kim In Kwon, Kim Soo Ro, Lee Min Jung, others

Director: Shin Yoon Sub

Runtime: 16 Episodes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: February 24 - April 14, 2016

Please Come Back Mister is a captivating South Korean television series aired in 2016, based on the Japanese novel Mr. Tsubakiyama's Seven Days by Jiro Asada. Starring Rain, Oh Yeon Seo, Kim In Kwon, Kim Soo Ro, Lee Min Jung, and more, the story follows two individuals who return to life in new bodies after their deaths.

With themes of love, redemption, and second chances, the series explores their quest to set things right in the lives they left behind. Filled with twists, humor, and heartfelt moments, Please Come Back Mister offers a unique and engaging viewing experience.

6. My Sassy Girl

Cast: Joo Won, Oh Yeon Seo, Lee Jung Shin and Kim Yoon Hye

Director: Oh Jin Seok

Runtime: 32 Episodes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: May 29 - July 18, 2017

Transporting viewers to the Joseon Dynasty, My Sassy Girl spins a love story between the esteemed scholar Gyeon Woo and the spirited princess Hye Myung. Despite their initial clashes, their relationship blossoms from enemies to allies to lovers against the backdrop of Hye Myung's quest to uncover her mother's fate.

With its blend of romance, humor, and intrigue, this adaptation of the iconic film captivates audiences with its charming characters and enchanting historical setting, making it a must-watch drama for fans of love and adventure.

7. A Korean Odyssey

Cast: Lee Seung Gi, Cha Seung Won, Oh Yeon Seo, Lee Hong Gi, and Jang Gwang

Director: Park Hong Kyung, Kim Jung Hyun, Kim Byung Soo

Runtime: 20 Episodes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: December 23, 2017 - March 4, 2018

Embarking on a fantastical journey, A Korean Odyssey weaves a tapestry of magic, love, and destiny against the backdrop of a modern world entwined with ancient lore. Son Oh Gong, the mischievous Monkey King, and Jin Seon Mi, a spirited real estate CEO with a gift for seeing spirits, form an unlikely alliance amidst a realm of darkness and danger. Their fateful connection unfolds as they navigate through trials and tribulations, revealing the complexities of love and sacrifice in a world where immortals and mortals collide.

With its captivating blend of mythology and modernity, A Korean Odyssey casts a spell of enchantment that transcends time and imagination.

8. Love With Flaws

Cast: Oh Yeon Seo, Ahn Jae Hyun, Kim Seul Gi, Gu Won, and Heo Jung Min

Director: Oh Jin Seok

Runtime: 32 Episodes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: November 27, 2019 - January 16, 2020

Love with Flaws paints a colorful canvas of romance, comedy, and self-discovery, where imperfections become the threads that bind hearts together. With her aversion to pretty faces, Joo Seo Yeon finds her world turned upside down when she crosses paths with Lee Kang Woo, whose initial misconceptions unravel amidst the quirks of fate. As their love blooms amidst misunderstandings and prejudices, the supporting cast adds layers of charm and humor to this delightful tale.

With its refreshing take on love and acceptance, Love with Flaws celebrates the beauty found within flaws and the transformative power of love.

9. Cafe Minamdang

Cast: Seo In Guk, Oh Yeon Seo, Kwak Si Yang, Kang Mi Na, and Kwon Soo Hyun

Director: Go Jae Hyun

Runtime: 18 Episodes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: June 7 - August 23, 2022

Cafe Minamdang brews a blend of mystery, intrigue, and supernatural elements, served with a side of captivating characters. As former profiler Nam Han-joon delves into the enigmatic world of shamanism alongside his quirky colleagues, the lines between reality and the supernatural blur within the walls of the titular café. Led by the charismatic performances of Seo In Guk, Oh Yeon Seo, and the ensemble cast, the series unfolds a tapestry of secrets, suspense, and unexpected twists, inviting viewers on an immersive journey into the realms of the unknown.

With its unique premise and gripping storytelling, Cafe Minamdang promises a captivating viewing experience that keeps audiences hooked until the last drop.

In conclusion, Oh Yeon Seo's illustrious career shines brightly through her diverse array of television dramas, each offering a unique blend of captivating storytelling and stellar performances. From her breakout roles in My Husband Got a Family and Jang Bo Ri is Here! to her more recent appearances in Love with Flaws and Cafe Minamdang, Oh Yeon Seo has consistently enchanted audiences with her talent and versatility.

With nine must-watch TV shows featuring Oh Yeon Seo, viewers are treated to a rich tapestry of romance, intrigue, and supernatural adventures, ensuring her remarkable journey through the world of K-dramas.

