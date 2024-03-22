‘Until we get back together...’: BTS’ V shares heartfelt message for bandmates amid military enlistment; WATCH

BTS V is currently serving his mandatory military enlistment with his other bandmates, who also joined at different times. However, he rigorously prepared a lot of content before his departure, so that he could still treat his fans while he was away.

Recently, V dropped his latest single FRI(END)S, which took the internet by storm. The singer also surprised fans with a performance video of the track, which was filmed as a part of his AD campaign with a luxury brand. Regarding this, he appeared in an interview with W Korea magazine, where his love and care for his bandmates brought tears to the eyes of fans.

V expresses concern for BTS members' health in military service

While asked to share a message for someone special, the Love Me Again singer chose to address his BTS bandmates.

“We are a little apart from each other now. So, until the day we get back together, let’s try to stay healthy and happy. Let’s build up our basic physical strength too, while we are in service.”

With a determined face, he further added, “Let’s be strong so that we don’t cry at our next concert. I’m worried about myself the most. So I promise to do my best.”

V’s sweet message filled with sincere feelings has won the hearts of fans, proving the members are also looking forward to their reunion, while trying their best to carry out their duties.

Watch V's warm message for BTS members below:

More about BTS members' military discharge

Meanwhile, all the BTS members are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

The eldest member Jin, who joined the service in December 2022, will be the first to return most likely on June 12, 2024. J-Hope who followed suit on April 18, 2023, will be discharged possibly on October 17, 2024.

SUGA who is serving in the public sector, will be getting back on June 21, 2025.

V, enlisted alongside the group’s leader RM is expected to conclude their service together on June 10, 2025.

Lastly, Jimin and Jungkook who joined the service as companion soldiers program, will likely be returned in June 2025.

Though J-Hope and V are still keeping in touch with the fans with their new releases, anticipation runs high for their group activities’ resumption following their reunion in 2025.

