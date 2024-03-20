Who is the Indian couple in BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S’ music video; Find out

BTS member V recently dropped his latest track FRI(END)S accompanying a conceptual music video. The track became an instant hit for its groove beat and the K-pop idol’s angelic voice, entering many charts, while the music video already garnered 15 million views within days, thanks to the singer’s cinematic brilliance and impressive acting abilities. Since the song is all about love and friendship, it features a handful amount of couples showcasing their romantic auras.

V received much applause for including inclusivity in the MV, which captured couples transcending race, color, gender, nationality, and more. One Indian couple also got the unmissable opportunity to star in the music video.

Let’s find out everything about their unprecedented feature- who are they? How did they land the role and what was their experience seeing V in real life and more.

Who is the Indian couple featured in V’s FRI(END)S’ music video

The Indian couple who featured in V’s FRI(END)S music video, shared their experiences through their Instagram handles. The name of the couple is Shaila Khan and her husband Shaz Khan. Residing in the UK, where the music video was filmed, they are a real-life couple.

How did the Indian couple land the role in V’s FRI(END)S’ music video

Following the release of the music video, Shaila Khan took to her Instagram and shared a detailed reel about how they received the opportunity.

According to her, she and her husband came across an open casting call for a look-alike couple from a British casting agency. They had no idea it would be for the BTS member’s music video.

They took an interest and were asked to share a minimal picture of them without much makeup and styling. The couple then followed the instructions and submitted two photos of them together in simple ensembles, while Shaila donned a very minimal saree she got from India and the one she is seen wearing in the video.

Later, the casting team followed up asking for a self-shot video of them.

Indian couple from BTS’ V’s FRI(END)S MV share their experience of seeing the K-pop idol in real life

Fans and stans worldwide only bear one wish - to see their favorite K-pop idols in real life, even if it’s in a concert with thousands of people. But this Indian couple had the opportunity to film with BTS’ V, sharing the same set.

Moreover, during the video, in one scene, the couple was sitting right behind the singer. How Lucky!

But it wasn’t just luck as Shaila shared, it took an immense amount of effort to excel in the audition and grab the chance of receiving the experience.

As fans flooded her Instagram with one question, how is V in real life, she finally revealed the behind-the-scenes titbits through an Instagram reel.

Shaila unveiled that, the Love Me Again singer is in fact extremely charming, just as he looks in the photos. Not only that, his voice is also as angelic as we get to hear through his songs. And lastly, the most amazing thing she revealed was V’s extremely warm demeanor.

The BTS member is known for being a kind-hearted human being, and even on the set, he made sure that everybody felt comfortable around him. Truly, his benevolent nature knows no boundary.

Meanwhile, on March 15, V dropped his latest comeback single FRI(END)S. The immaculate lyrics capture a time loop concept of love, friendship, and solitude.

If you haven’t watched the music video yet, tune in and immerse yourself in a cinematic journey penned by the talented V, shared above.

