Ankit Gupta is all set to shine on the television screens once again as the actor will soon be seen in an upcoming show, Maati Se Bandhi Dor. Known for his impressive acting prowess and genuine persona, the actor has a massive ardent fan following. As Ankit gears up for his new show, the actor has been caught up with the promotions.

Recently, Ankit Gupta got into a heart-to-heart chat with Pinkvilla and spilled beans about his personal life and more. Below are a few fun questions we asked Ankit in a fun segment 'Dating Deets' round. Read to know his thoughts.

Is Ankit Gupta in any sort of a situationship right now?

Everybody is in a situationship. Everybody has their own situation, their own processes, their own fair share of difficulties and hardships. I'm also one of them.

Watch Ankit Gupta's exclusive interview video here-

What are the three things Ankit Gupta is looking for in a partner?

There aren't three things, there are four. I believe a relationship has four pillars -trust, love, understanding, and compatibility. It has to be a balance of these four. The relationship will suffer if one of this is little more or little less. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

If Ankit Gupta still had to ask a question to his ex-girlfriend, what would it be?

I won't ask any questions. They are exes for a reason. And honestly, I'm somebody who can't be friends with exes.

Speaking about Ankit Gupta's upcoming show, Maati Se Bandhi Dor will star Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe and Gauravv Mukesh in lead roles along with Ankit. The shooting for the show is going on in full swing.

More about Ankit Gupta's personal and professional life:

Over the years, Ankit Gupta starred in several shows and gained nationwide recognition for his amazing acting mettle. He has been a part of numerous shows such as Sadda Haq, Udaariyaan, Junooniyatt and more.

However, fans saw his real personality during his stint in Bigg Boss 16 and fell in love with him. His calmness and genuine down-to-earth persona impressed many fans, especially female fans. On Salman Khan-hosted reality show, his connection with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became a huge highlight.

Priyanka and Ankit became friends while shooting for Udaariyaan. While they claim to be 'just friends', fans love them seeing together. Fans often ship 'PriAnkit' on social media considering their pure bond. The two have also starred in numerous music videos.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get latest updates about your favorite actors!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ankit Gupta talks about his character in Maati Se Bandhi Dor, struggles understanding Marathi language