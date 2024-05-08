Fahadh Faasil reveals helping wife Nazriya Nazim to buy milk; shares interesting story

Fahadh Faasil has always proved through his acting skills that why he deserves to be referred to as one of the best actors in the Malayalam film industry. With collections of more than Rs. 100 crore, the 41-year-old’s last film, Aavesham, unsurprisingly turned out to be successful.

Meanwhile, the Dhoomam star appeared in an interview with Anupama Chopra on May 6, wherein Chopra recalled another conversation with Faasil where he revealed how he stays grounded. The latter replied at the time by recalling a day when there was no milk in the house and his wife Nazriya Nazim told him to go get milk.

Fahadh Faasil says that he can still get the milk

In his conversation with Anupama Chopra, Fahadh Faasil had a smile on his face when Chopra spoke at the milk moment. Chopra asked him if he could repeat the same thing for his wife Nazriya Nazim. He responded by saying, “I still do that.”

He also spoke about attending an Eid lunch and recalled an incident then by saying, "I didn't have cigarette and I couldn't ask anyone to buy one so I went out and bought a cigarette." The Malayankunju star said that while he goes out, people do not mob him but simply smile at him and this keeps him satisfied.

Faasil added, “The moment they ask me for a selfie I run.” He mentioned that he expects acknowledgement for his work and he advises people to not watch his bad films. He also said that he does not like being photographed when he is outside with his mother and wife.

Fahadh Faasil on the work front

The Joji star will reprise his role as IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. A sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, the action drama is all set to arrive on the big screen on August 15 this year. A majority of the cast members are confirmed to return.

Fahadh Faasil is also collaborating with Vadivelu for a Tamil film titled Maareesan. The news was officially confirmed by Super Good Films through X (Twitter) on January 1, 2024, with a poster and the project would be helmed by Sudheesh Sankar.

The Vikram star will play an important role in T.J. Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan. The film has Rajnikanth in the lead alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier. Vettaiyan will be released sometime in October this year.

Watch the teaser of Pushpa: The Rule and Vettaiyan

How excited are you for Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Vettaiyan? Let us know in the comments section below.

