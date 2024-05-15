'Full-Circle Moment': Witney Carson Talks About Returning To So You Think You Can Dance After More Than A Decade

Choreographer and dancer Witney Carson recently discussed her return to the new season of So You Think You Can Dance. Carson last appeared as a contestant in 2012, when she was just 19 years old, during the show's tenth season where she finished as the second runner-up.

Describing her return to the show as a surreal experience, Carson also shared insights into her role as a brand ambassador for Gatorade.

Witney Carson talks about her return to the show

Witney Carson, now 30, is excited to return to So You Think You Can Dance for its 18th season this year.

According to Soaps, she revisited the Fox show on May 13, Monday, marking a long-overdue comeback. Carson describes this moment as "surreal."

“It’s like a full-circle moment because it really felt like that. I started out as a baby on this show, with braces, and had no idea where my career would take me. I just took that first leap of faith by joining the show, and it was really cool to step back on and be proud of all the work I've done and to provide some inspiration for those kids,” she shared with Soaps.

In her personal life, she has been married to her high school sweetheart, Carson McAllister, since January 1, 2016. The couple has two children: Kevin Leo McAllister, age 3, and Jet Carson McAllister, age 1.

Witney Carson on her brand ambassadorship with Gatorade

Carson’s Always in Motion campaign was filmed earlier this year. It became the perfect type of challenge for the So You Think Can Dance contestants. With the new format change in Season 18, the dancers have been tackling real-world opportunities like music videos, and Broadway including social media brand deals provide lucrative gigs for artists. That’s how Gatorade comes into the picture.

“Gatorade has always been an iconic brand that I’ve admired, so working with them has truly been a dream come true,” Carson expressed with enthusiasm. “The campaign’s message, that Gatorade Water is for everyone who is always in motion, resonates deeply as it underscores our universal connection through constant movement.”

Carson also noted the increasing intersection between brands and dancers, amplified by the popularity of platforms like TikTok. This integration makes her partnership with Gatorade one of the most realistic challenges contestants will face in their careers.

Interestingly, Carson once worked as a dental assistant and is trained in various dance forms including hip-hop, contemporary, jazz, ballet, Latin, and standard ballroom.

Brief about Witney Carson

Witney Capri Carson McAllister was born on October 17, 1993, in American Fork, Utah, USA. She is a multifaceted celebrity, known not only as a professional choreographer and dancer but also as a model, influencer, and entrepreneur. She founded her fitness brand, CAPRI.

Carson's acting credentials, listed on IMDb, include roles in Dancin': It's On! (2015), Dancing with the Stars (2005), and The Bachelor (2002). She graduated from American Fork High School in 2012 and attended Utah Valley University.

Currently, Carson balances her professional endeavors with her roles as a wife and mother to two sons, and she continues to thrive as a content creator and brand ambassador for Gatorade.

