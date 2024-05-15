The biggest dance reality show, Dance Deewane 4, will enter its finale week this weekend. Adding to the excitement, the upcoming episode will welcome Bollywood icon Urmila Matondkar, a favorite among '90s kids.

The episode promises numerous fun-filled surprises as Madhuri Dixit, Suniel Shetty, and Urmila Matondkar come together to recreate a scene from a blockbuster Bollywood movie. This reimagined version of the iconic scene is sure to leave the audience in stitches and evoke nostalgic memories of that era.

Madhuri-Suneil-Urmila recreate a scene from THIS movie

As per latest promo of Dance Deewane 4, audiences will relish the charisma of the '90s as Bollywood beauty Urmila Matondkar joins judges Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty on the panel. The promo opens with Bharti Singh recalling how she directed a short scene with Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty last week, and now, by popular demand, she wants to create its sequel. Referring to Urmila, she says, "In Judaai, you met Anil, and here you meet Suniel."

Under Bharti's direction, the trio takes their places, and Bharti announces, "Judaai 2, action!" This marks the beginning of the scene. In this comic version of the movie Judaai, Madhuri plays the role of the lead actress, originally portrayed by the late Sridevi, while Suniel Shetty steps into Anil Kapoor's shoes, and Matondkar reprises her own character.

As Shetty is about to fill Madhuri’s maang with sindoor, she stops him and asks, “Ek chutki sindoor ki kimat tum kya jano Suniel babu (What do you know about the value of a pinch of sindoor, Suniel babu)?” He humorously responds that the grocery store is selling it for only Rs. 12.

Adding extra drama to the scene, Urmila Matondkar, the original cast member from Judaai, enters the stage, reveals the real cost of sindoor, and asks Madhuri if she is ready to sell her husband. To everyone’s surprise, Madhuri retorts, “I’ll share, I don’t care,” as the scene closes.

This comedic enactment is followed by a dance performance by the trio to a song from the Anil Kapoor and late actress Sridevi-starrer movie Judaai.

More about Dance Deewane 4

The current season of Dance Deewane is drawing to a close as it enters its finale week. The fourth season of Dance Deewane premiered on February 3, 2024, following the conclusion of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17. The time slot will soon be occupied by Rohit Shetty's adrenaline-fueled reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Dance Deewane 4 features Bollywood celebrities Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty on the judging panel, with comedian Bharti Singh serving as the host. The reality show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on ColorsTV and Jiocinema.

