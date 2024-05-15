Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan to release trailer of sports drama on THIS date in his hometown Gwalior

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Chandu Champion. Earlier today, the first look of the same was released and it has already garnered massive attention online. While the movie is slated to hit the theatres on June 14 this year, we have an update about when its trailer will be released.

When is the trailer of Chandu Champion releasing?

Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the direction of Kabir Khan, the makers are having a grand plan for the trailer launch. Chandu Champion’s trailer will be launched on May 18 in Kartik’s hometown Gwalior. The actor who proudly carries his roots is getting ready for a homecoming and his fans are in for this ride.

Chandu Champion's first poster out

On May 15, Kartik Aaryan dropped his ‘langot’ look from Chandu Champion and left the internet buzzing. Sharing the poster, the 33-year-old took to his Instagram and wrote, “Champion Aa Raha Hai… Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career.” See here:-

More about Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion is a biographical drama that stars Kartik playing the role of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. The movie will reportedly chronicle one of Petkar’s grievous injuries while fighting in the Indian army and how he overcame it. Chandu Champion also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis playing key roles.

When Kartik Aaryan called Chandu Champion one of the toughest films of his career

While appearing on the sixth season of Neha Dhupia’s podcast, the Love Aaj Kal 2 star shared, “Chandu Champion is one of the toughest films that I have done because it has so many elements.” Recalling the time he first heard about Murlikant Petkar's story, Kartik admitted not being able to believe it was a true story.

Aaryan added, “He was not associated with one sport alone; there were different sports and different phases in his life. Also, he was an army officer. So, the logline of the film is a man who refuses to surrender.” He further confessed that viewers will get to see his massive transformation in the movie which is now between us.

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion EXCLUSIVE: Want to know how Kartik Aaryan achieved chiseled body? Trainer spills the beans about hardwork