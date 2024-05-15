'Always A Topic Of Conversation’: Benny Blanco Reveals His Wish To Start A Family With Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Levine, is currently in a relationship with singer Selena Gomez, and recently he said that his goal is to eventually start planning a family with her.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the music producer revealed he’s ready to take his romance with the singer to the next level. Blanco admitted that he thinks about having kids with Gomez almost every day.

But when asked by the host about the most important question for happily ever after, Blanco said, “I take everything a day at a time,” he said. “I just know that when I look at her, I just say, ‘I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.’ That’s what I always say to her.”

Benny Blanco reflects back on the couple's initial days of dating

Benny Blanco opened up about the duo's earlier days of dating and said, "When we went out on our first date, I didn't even know it was a date," he shared. "I remember sitting there and she's like, 'Well, I would have worn something different for this date,' and I was like, 'What? We're on a date?'"

Blanco further blushed and said Gomez is the sweetest person he has ever met, and they just really have a good time together, laughing and making memories with each other.

More details about Selena Gomez and Benny Blaco's relationship

Pop star Selena Gomez confirmed in December 2023 that she had been dating Blanco for six months. At the time, she called him “the best thing that’s ever happened” and claimed that he treated her better than any human being on this planet.

The duo seem to be posting a lot about one another since they went public and indulged in some heavy PDA on social media for their fans. Gomez has previously been very vocal about her relationships, including her long and dramatic relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

