Joo Ji Hoon and Han Hyo Joo’s upcoming series Blood Free by screenwriter of Forest of Secrets announces release date

Joo Ji Hoo-Han Hyo Joo’s new drama Blood Free is gearing up to hit the screen. With a star-studded cast, the upcoming series is already garnering significant attention, ahead of its release.

Joo Ji Hoon-Han Hyo Joo's new thriller drama Blood Free confirms release date

According to updated reports on March 4, it has been confirmed that Blood Free, the suspense-thriller series is slated to hit the screen on April 10. The drama will be exclusively available to stream on Disney+.

Meanwhile, On March 4, Disney+ also released a teaser poster of Blood Free, which is already making headlines for its intricate graphics, depicting the narrative through bloody lab-made meat occupying the center of the poster.

More about Blood Free's plot

This upcoming suspense series will unfold an unconventionally thrilling saga about a woman named Yoon Ja Yoo, who acts as the CEO of a biotechnology company named BF. Through her enterprise, she marks a new era of artificially cultured meat. Things take a swift turn, when Woo Chae Won, a former officer-turned-bodyguard intends to approach her, and they get embroiled in a tale of blood, death, and the mystery behind it.

More about Blood Free; Cast and crew

Kingdom(2019) star Joon Ji Hoon has taken on the role of the retired officer, while the 2023 drama Moving fame Han Hyo Joo portrays the CEO of BF.

In addition, Blood Free boasts an impressive cast lineup with other prominent actors in some of the pivotal roles in the series. A Killer Paradox (2024) actor Lee Hee Joon plays Prime Minister Sun Woo Jae, who is relentless in taking over Yoon Ja Yoo’s company BF.

Furthermore, Maesta: Strings of Truth (2023) fame Lee Moo Saeng joins hands with Han Hyo Joo to portray the role of On San, who is head of the research center in BF. On San is also a founding member of the organization and has shared a close-knit equation with Yoon Ja Yoo for the past 20 years.

Moreover, Kim Sang Ho, the Sweet Home (2022) actor has taken on the role of Kim Shin Goo, who as a biotechnologist develops the main technology of artificially cultured meat.

Additionally, Park Ji Yeon transforms into Jung Hae Deun, the planning director of BF, and Jeon Suk Ho plays Seo Hee, the IT expert of the said organization.

Screenwriter Lee Soo Yeon, known for Forest of Secrets and Grid, has been reported to have penned down the script of Blood Free, while Grild director Park Cheol Han leading the directorial has been raising significant anticipation.

With an exciting cast line-up and compelling plot, this Disney+ original drama Blood Free is anticipated to raise the bar high for Korean thriller dramas.

