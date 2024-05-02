Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai viewers are set to witness another dramatic turn in the story with Ruhi making efforts to fit in with the Poddar family by marrying Armaan. She has already made Abhira exit the house with her wicked move. On the other hand, Abhira is staying in a hostel after getting ousted from Armaan’s home. However, Armaan is keen on bringing her back as he sees Abhira as his responsibility.

The drama series stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi respectively.

Ruhi’s master plan to settle down with Armaan

The forthcoming installments of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promise high-voltage drama. Ruhi, who managed to create differences between Abhira and Armaan, will now try to take her relationship with Armaan to the next level.

Relieved after Abhira’s exit, Ruhi will take advantage of her absence. She will make an effort to get close to Vidya and will also give her indirect hints about her love affair with Armaan. Ruhi asks Vidya to bring Abhira back to please Madhav.

When Vidya refuses to do so and calls Abhira a misfit for the family, Ruhi goes on to make Vidya feel guilty about how she behaved with her in the past. She says that only after seeing Abhira’s mistakes, she handed over the divorce papers to her. Vidya apologizes to Ruhi. Grabbing a chance to share her feelings with Vidya, Ruhi tells her that Armaan will very soon find a partner who will be with him forever. She will think about tying the knot with Armaan and make her position more firm in Poddar house. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Here’s a major highlight from an episode of the show:

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered in 2009 and since its inception, the show has been consistently performing well on the TRP charts. Over the years, the daily soap has seen multiple twists, turns, and leaps in its storyline. These tactics have made sure that the audiences remain hooked to the show.

The show recently hit the headlines after producer Rajan Shahi terminated actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe due to unprofessionalism. They were replaced with Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.

Created by Director's Kut Productions, the family drama airs every Mon-Sun at 9:30 pm on Star Plus. It can be viewed at any time on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Anita Raaj on Samridhii Shukla: ‘Script mein lagi rehti hai’