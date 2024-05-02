After the news of Rupali Ganguly joining the political party rolled out on May 1, 2024, the actress then started receiving felicitations from the TV fraternity. But the most significant compliments came from the producer of the show Anupamaa, Rajan Shahi. Keep scrolling to find out how everyone extended their heartiest wishes for their lead lady.

How did the cast and producer of Anupamaa congratulate Rupali Ganguly?

Rajan Shahi

The producer of the superhit television series, Anupamaa, in a recent interview, extended his heartwarming wishes upon his leading lady Rupali Ganguly as she joined the political party. When he was asked about his first reaction to this, he said, “Happiness. I am genuinely happy that Rupali’s popularity in my show Anupamaa will now translate into serving the people,”

Further extending his support towards her actress, Rajan Shahi, claimed that he is going to help her in arranging her shoot schedules.

Aashish Mehrotra

Aashish Mehrotra who essays the role of Toshu aka Paritosh Shah extended his heartiest wishes for his on-screen mother Rupali Ganguly on joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Expressing it he wrote, "As you embark on this new journey.. I wish you all the love and luck.. go kill it.. like you always do @rupaliganguly Your forever supporter, your antar-aatma will always be here!

The on-screen mother-son duo shares a strong fun-filled bond in real life, which is exactly opposite from that on-screen, where he dislikes Anupama's bond with Yashdeep.

Ashlesha Savant

Ashlesha Savant also expressed her happiness upon Ganguly’s decision of joining politics, as she shared a picture of her hugging the lead actress of Anupamaa. Penning down her happiness in words she wrote, “Well well well. Congratulations are in order. I wanna say I told you so..(celebration emojis) innit?” Responding to her, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress wrote, “You so did my sweetheart.”

Mehul Nisar

Mehul, who portrayed the character of Bhavesh Joshi in the show, extends his wishes upon her dear friend Rupali joining the BJP. Nisar took to his Instagram handle, where he shared a string of pictures from the actress’s birthday celebration, amongst which one was with the host of the event. The picture portrayed the duo’s real-life camaraderie. Captioning it he wrote, “About Last Nite..! Birthday Celebrations of Rupali..! Had a great time. All the Best for the New Innings..!”

On the personal front, Mehul is Rupali’s rakhi brother.

Rupali Ganguly on joining BJP

The Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai actress, in a recent press conference, stated that with her presence in the entertainment industry, she can be of great help in the betterment of the country, which PM Narendra Modi leads.

Earlier this year when she met the PM of India for the first time, she called it her fangirl moment.

