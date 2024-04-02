HIGHLIGHT reclaims previous group name BEAST trademark in agreement with CUBE Ent after 8 year battle; to use current name for promotions

HIGHLIGHT is a popular K-pop group which debuted in 2009 under CUBE Entertainment. They started off as a six-piece band but currently has four members. The members include Yoon Doo Joon, Yang Yo Seob, Lee Gi Kwang, and Son Dong Woon. As their contract with their previous agency came to an end in 2016, they have been in a legal battle to reclaim their trademark name BEAST. Here are the details.

HIGHLIGHT retrieves previous name BEAST trademark

On April 2, HIGHLIGHT's agency Around Us Entertainment announced that they have successfully completed the mutual agreement regarding the use of their previous name, the BEAST trademark. They also confirmed that they will be promoting under their current name HIGHLIGHT. They said, 'It feels new to be able to showcase the group name BEAST'. They hope that this is a happy gift for their fans to mark their 15th debut anniversary.

More about HIGHLIGHT

HIGHLIGHT debuted as a six-member band in 2009. Members included Yoon Doo Joon, Yang Yo Seob, Lee Gi Kwang, Son Dong Woon, Jang Hyun Seung and Yong Jun Hyung. Jang Hyun Seung departed from the group in April 2016 and subsequently Yong Jun Hyun parted ways in March 2019.

Their contract with CUBE Entertainment expired in late 2016 following which they set up their agency Around Us Entertainment and started promoting with the name HIGHLIGHT. Due to a legal dispute for the trademark, they could not use the name BEAST with which they originally made their debut.

The group is one of the most popular K-pop bands and has won several awards and have been nominated for many more. Some of their most famous songs include It’s Still Beautiful, Plz Don’t Be Sad, Calling You, Can Be Better and more.

