Park Ji Hoon, Lee Jun Young's Weak Hero Class 2: Release date, when and where to watch, cast, plot, and more

Popular drama Weak Hero Class is set to be back with its next installment, taking off from where the first part left. Park Ji Hoon will be reprising his role as a top student and stealthy fighter in the upcoming drama. The series features new sets of cast members as his friends and foes and will include more intense action than the previous season. Glimpses of the same can be seen in the series' teasers. Releasing in a few days, the action thriller generated subsequent buzz.

Advertisement

In Weak Hero Class 2, Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon) will find new friendships with Park Hu Min (Ryeoun), Seo Jun Tae (Choi Min Young), and Ko Hyeon Tak (Lee Min Jae) at Eunjang High School, escaping his troubled past. However, he will soon realize that the school's ruthless bullies, including Geum Seong Je (Lee Jun Young) and Na Baek Jin (Bae Na Ra), pose a new challenge, forcing him to confront his demons once again. He will once again rely on his weapons—his pen and his science-based mind calculation—to take on the bad guys.

Watch Yeon Si Eun in his natural habitat as Weak Hero Class 2 premieres on Netflix on April 25 at 12 PM. This 8-episode weekly drama will drop a new episode every Friday until June 13. The drama presents a social commentary on the glaring issue among youth these days—bullying. The recently released teaser of the series offers a glimpse into the alarming extent bullying can reach, as evident in a particular scene. This scene depicts two large groups of students charging towards each other, ready to engage in a violent confrontation, all set against the ominous backdrop of turbulent weather.

Advertisement

The drama's creator, Han Jun Hee, recently opened up on their focus on details, including color palette and sets used for a particular scene. He also expressed his appreciation and affection towards Park Ji Hoon by saying, "It was an honor to be the first audience member watching Park Ji Hoon portray Yeon Si Eun on the monitor." His comments about the cast's amazing acting in the series further increased fans' anticipation of its release. Mentioning his expectations from the show's response, Han Jun Hee stated, "I hope viewers enjoy the journey of friendship and conflict that Si Eun experiences."

ALSO READ: Weak Hero Class 2 creator says witnessing Park Ji Hoon in action is 'honor'; Reveals plans for Ryeon, Lee Min Jae and more