Weak Hero Class 2 Trailer OUT: Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, and more face off against ruthless bullies in action-packed sequel

Actor and singer Park Ji Hoon is back in full force, reprising his iconic role as Yeon Si Eun in Weak Hero Class 2. The gripping sequel to the critically acclaimed drama is all set to premiere globally on Netflix on April 25, drawing massive anticipation from fans eager to see the next chapter of Yeon Si Eun’s turbulent journey.

Season 1 of Weak Hero Class introduced viewers to a seemingly fragile yet fiercely intelligent student who turned to violence to combat the chaos around him. With his quiet personality, exceptional analytical skills, and unmatched strategic thinking, Yeon Si Eun challenged the status quo of a school ruled by bullies and thugs. However, his decision to fight back came at a heavy price. While he succeeded in toppling the bullies, he lost the friendships that once gave him purpose, leaving him isolated, emotionally scarred, and questioning his place in a world where might often overpowers the right.

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of this emotional fallout. Si Eun transfers to Eunjang High School, attempting to start anew, but fate has other plans. He soon finds himself caught in a far more brutal environment, one plagued by an entrenched system of gang influence and underground power struggles. Though he tries to keep his head down, the world he’s thrown into drags him back into conflict once again; this time with even higher stakes.

Joining Park Ji Hoon in this season is a fresh cast who breathe new life into the intense story. Rising star Ryeoun takes on the role of Park Hu Min. Choi Min Young plays Seo Jun Tae, while Lee Min Jae appears as Go Hyun Tak. Opposing them is Bae Na Ra as Na Baek Jin, the chillingly charismatic leader of the feared gang Alliance. Rounding out the key cast is Lee Jun Young, portraying Geum Sung Je.

The newly released official trailer gives fans a taste of what’s to come and it’s nothing short of explosive. The visuals are packed with high-octane action scenes, emotional moments of vulnerability, and heart-pounding confrontations. Si Eun, still haunted by the past, tries to stay detached but eventually forms cautious bonds with Hu Min, Jun Tae, and Hyun Tak. Their fragile alliance, however, makes them a target for Alliance, the ruthless gang that runs Eunjang High from the shadows. Under the command of Na Baek Jin, the Alliance doesn’t tolerate threats to their rule and Yeon Si Eun quickly becomes one.

What follows is a war for survival unlike anything Si Eun has faced before. As battles erupt in back alleys, classrooms, and school grounds, the psychological toll of this endless fight begins to weigh heavily on him. For a boy who never intended to be a hero, the burden of protecting those around him grows increasingly unbearable. The trailer ends with a haunting tease: Fight to end it.

To further amplify the buzz, Netflix also unveiled a striking official poster, showcasing the main cast with intense expressions, hinting at the emotional weight and brutal conflicts that lie ahead. The visuals lean into a darker, more mature tone, signaling that season 2 won’t just be a continuation; it’ll be an escalation.

Weak Hero Class 2 isn’t just a school action drama. It’s a character-driven story about trauma, loyalty, and the internal war between violence and justice. Global viewers and longtime fans alike are counting the days until April 25, when the sequel officially hits Netflix. As Yeon Si Eun gears up for yet another impossible battle, one thing is certain: this season will push him to the edge and beyond.

