Rajinikanth REACTS on youth’s affliction to ‘Western culture’ while foreigners are interested in Indian heritage

Rajinikanth, in a recent interaction, had reacted and commented on Indian youth’s interest in Western culture and how foreigners find peace in Indian heritage. The actor had appeared in an event organized by his wife, Latha Rajinikanth.

In his words, translated in the magazine Nakkheeran, the superstar said, “In this era of mobile phones, the youth and some adults are not aware of the traditions and culture of our country. They follow Western culture without knowing about the greatness and glory of our country.”

Advertisement

As per the translation, the actor continued, “Westerners turn to India because they do not find happiness and peace in their traditions and culture. They say this is where they will find peace and joy and practice meditation, yoga, and natural living.”

Moreover, the superstar also congratulated his wife for her efforts in creating awareness and explained how he prays her efforts would be graced by God.

Rajinikanth made headlines recently after it was reported that Nandamuri Balakrishna is rumored to play a cameo in Jailer 2. While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, the superstar is expected to make a special appearance similar to how Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal did in the first installment.

The team of Jailer 2 recently wrapped up a schedule in Kerala, with the superstar being spotted flying back. As per reports, the upcoming film would also have Fahadh Faasil in a key role, reuniting with the superstar after Vettaiyan.

Advertisement

Coming to Rajinikanth’s work front, the actor will be seen playing the lead role in Coolie. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is touted as an action entertainer with stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles.

The film is set to have Aamir Khan in a special appearance with actors like Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and many more in pivotal roles. Coolie is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025, clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2.

ALSO READ: Retro: 4 things to expect from Suriya starrer; will it be the actor’s redemption after Kanguva?