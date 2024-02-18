Weekly Hallyu Newsmaker: BTS' J-Hope announces HOPE ON THE STREET, BLACKPINK's Rosé's solo agency and more

BTS' J-Hope's documentary HOPE ON THE STREET, BLACKPINK's Rosé's solo agency, Cha Eun Woo's solo debut and much more happened over the week. J-Hope is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. To mark his birthday, the idol announced that his documentary HOPE ON THE STREET would be released soon. Recent reports suggest that Rosé will be establishing her solo agency. Here is all that went down this week.

BTS' J-Hope announces upcoming documentary HOPE ON THE STREET

On February 18, BTS' official X account announced J-Hope's upcoming documentary HOPE ON THE STREET which is set to release this March. The idol is the main dancer of the group and has impressed fans with his moves time and time again. The documentary will focus on his dance life. He is currently serving in the military. Earlier in October 2023, fellow member Jimin had also released his first solo documentary Jimin's Production Diary.

BLACKPINK's Rosé to establish solo agency

According to recent reports, BLACKPINK's Rosé will follow in the footsteps of members Jennie and Lisa and establish her own agency to manage solo activities. Earlier Jennie launched her new agency OA and Lisa launched LLOUD. Rosé recently celebrated her birthday on February 11.

Cha Eun Woo's solo debut with ENTITY and lead single Stay

On February 15, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo marked his solo debut with the mini-album ENTITY along with the title track STAY. With his latest release, the idol managed to set several records for himself and also topped the iTunes charts in 23 countries.

Jung Woo Sung confirmed for USD 36 million budget film Made in Korea; Hyun Bin in talks

On February 16, it was confirmed that Jung Woo Sung would be appearing in the drama Made in Korea. The story is set in the 1970s when South Korea was going through a turbulent time. The drama is set to capture the events of that time. Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment has stated that the actor is positively considering taking part in Made in Korea.

