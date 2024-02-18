Happy Hope Day: BTS’ J-Hope pens heartfelt letter to ARMYs from military enlistment

BTS’s official X(Twitter) has shared a snap of J-Hope’s heartwarming letter to fans on his birthday, February 18.

“Letter from J-Hope”, the official page of BTS captioned the two snaps, leaving the fans feeling ecstatic.

The Arson rapper is spending his 30th birthday away from family, acquaintances, and fans, as he is serving his mandatory military service along with the other six members.

J-Hope's letter to ARMYs on his 30th Birthday

According to a translation posted by a user on X, J-Hope penned down, “It’s my birthday !! It’s 2024 February 18th…This time too, a lot of people would wish me a happy birthday too right??...just my hope..”

He also consoled the fans by letting them know about his well-being. J-Hope added, “It’ll be good to say my greetings right now..!!Everyone I am well-adjusted now and doing really~~~ well! Very healthily. hahahaha. I remember clearly always getting lots of birthday wishes from you guys on my birthday. And sometimes we greeted my birthday together. Because I’m currently doing my service right now, I’m sad that I have to say my greetings through another way (like this).”

While from the emotional words, it was clear how much he is saddened to not be able to celebrate his birthday with fans, ARMYs were moved by his letter, even from the military enlistment.

Advertisement

He also expressed his gratitude to the fandom, mentioning how thankful he is because of their existence, many birthday wishes, and constant support.

Read the user-translated version of J-Hope’s letter.

On his 30th birthday, fans and followers flooded J-Hope with their sincere wishes for him. While some are saddened to not witness his celebration, they are only hoping for the best Hope Day.

J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STREET release date announcement

Meanwhile, on the same day, J-Hope gave fans a double surprise by dropping the release announcement of his most-anticipated OST and documentary HOPE ON THE STREET. Fans were delighted to receive this update from BTS’ official X(Twitter) handle, as they have been waiting for the original soundtrack from J-Hope since 2023. HOPE ON THE STREET is primarily a documentary about J-Hope’s life and dancing. Though the final date hasn't been revealed yet, it will premiere sometime in March.

Watch below the teaser of J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STREET release date announcement

Currently, J-Hope is completing his mandatory military service enlistment, along with RM, Jin, SUGA, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. He joined the same on April 18, 2023, and will reportedly be discharged from the service on October 17th, 2024. After the hiatus, he is speculated to reunite with the remaining members in 2025 for a grand BTS comeback.

ALSO READ: HOPE ON THE STREET: BTS’ J-Hope announces upcoming OST and documentary on 30th birthday; Know details