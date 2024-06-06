Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Clyde Reveals Shocking News To Grieving Chad

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the June 6 episode of Days of Our Lives, things get complicated for Kristen, Alex, Theresa, and Brady. Theresa and Brady are trying to be good co-parents to Tate and avoid trouble. However, their relationship seems to be heating up, and it's not just because of the weather.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Alex recently told Marlena he's done being a one-woman man and enjoys his flings with both Theresa and Kristen. Kristen was fine with this until she noticed Brady getting closer to Theresa. Now, Kristen wants to change the rules. The question is, will Alex, Brady, and Theresa go along with it?

Julie believes she should have a say in everyone's decisions. She's particularly concerned about Maggie marrying Konstantin, not knowing it's all a setup. Julie insists Maggie shouldn’t go through with it and won't stop voicing her opinion.

Meanwhile, Chad is still mourning his wife Abigail, who was killed by Clyde. Despite never doubting her death, Clyde brings new information to Chad that might change everything.

