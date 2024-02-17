ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's solo debut album ENTITY soars to top spot on iTunes charts in 23 countries, DEETS inside

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo makes a dazzling solo debut with ENTITY, soaring to #1 on the iTunes charts globally. The album, featuring his emotional self-written lead single STAY, not only topped the worldwide and European album charts but also conquered iTunes charts in over 20 countries.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo clinches top spot on global iTunes charts with ENTITY

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has taken the music world by storm with the release of his highly anticipated solo debut album, ENTITY. The album's immediate success is evident as it soared to the coveted No. 1 spot on both the worldwide and European iTunes album charts, marking a spectacular debut for the multi-talented artist.

ENTITY didn't just stop there; it dominated iTunes charts in over 20 countries, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, El Salvador, Hong Kong, Japan, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, and more. The widespread global acclaim highlights Cha Eun Woo's international appeal and the immense anticipation surrounding his solo venture.

The lead single from the album, STAY, a poignant and emotionally charged self-written track, played a pivotal role in securing the top position on various charts. The song's accompanying epic music video featuring American actress India Eisley further contributed to the buzz, accumulating over 100,000 likes and nearly 800,000 views.

Watch Cha Eun Woo's STAY music video here;

Cha Eun Woo's solo debut with ENTITY not only showcases his musical prowess but also underscores his ability to connect with audiences worldwide. As fans revel in the success of this remarkable achievement, the album's meaningful lyrics, particularly in STAY, continue to resonate and provide comfort to listeners who have experienced the pain of parting with loved ones.

Cha Eun Woo made his solo debut on February 15 followed by a fan-con meeting

Cha Eun Woo made a remarkable solo debut on February 15 with his first mini-album, ENTITY, featuring the emotionally charged lead track, STAY. Centered around the metaphorical concept of 'home,' ENTITY explores diverse musical landscapes with tracks like Where am I, Fu*king great time, and You're the Best. Cha Eun Woo's multifaceted talent and sincerity shine through in this promising musical journey.

The inaugural solo fan-concert, Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator, unfolded on February 17 in Seoul, providing an exclusive showcase of all the debut album's tracks through live performances. The event, aptly named Mystery Elevator, created an intimate connection between Cha Eun Woo and his dedicated fan base. This solo stage debut marked a pivotal moment in the artist's career, offering an unforgettable and cherished experience for both Cha Eun Woo and his enthusiastic audience on this captivating musical journey.

