BLACKPINK's Rosé to launch solo agency following Jennie and Lisa; Report

Last year, the On The Ground singer Rosé renewed her contract with YG Entertainment along with Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo, exclusively for group activities. However, shortly after, the members have respectively ventured into their solo activities.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé preparing to launch her solo label

According to Korean media outlets, Rosé is also gearing up to follow in the footsteps of Jennie and Lisa, opening her solo agency.

On February 11, Rosé celebrated her birthday by surprising the fans with a preview of her new solo track titled Vampirehollie. Additionally, she teased her fans about some new solo tracks on her newly-opened Instagram broadcast channel.

She said, “I know I have been away for a minute, but I have been working really hard on some things that I’m really excited about. I cannot wait for you all to hear everything.”

Along with this post, she also took to Instagram to ask for fans’ recommendations for the name of her solo fandom. She continued, “But since it’s my birthday, as I occasionally do on this day, I’m gonna give u a small gift. That’s 20 seconds of a song I’ve (for now) called Vampirehollie…!! I can’t believe I just did that!!!!! But now it’s time for you to give me a gift in return. Give me a fandom name please."

According to some media outlets and BLACKPINK’s fandom Blink, this latest update from beloved Rosé is a direct hint towards her launching a solo label at the soonest.

BLACKPINK members establishing their individual careers

Recently, according to reports surfaced on December 23, 2023, BLACKPINK’s main rapper Jennie marked her solo label called OA, which stands for ODDATELIER. Soon after, the lead dancer and rapper of the K-pop sensation girl group, LISA also laid the same symptoms by announcing her label named LLOUD. Furthermore, On January 2, it was reported that the eldest member Jisoo also signed under her brother’s agency BLISSOO to pursue her solo career.

Now that Rosé is also speculated to make her debut in the label business, fans are anticipating exciting comebacks of the members' solo careers.

About Rosé's recent activities

Rosé recently turned 27 on February 11. Apart from the announcement of her solo track and hints towards her solo label, she has been keeping a low profile. After parting from YG Entertainment as an individual artist, the main vocalist of BLACKPINK hasn’t joined any other agency, nor has she confirmed anything about her independent label yet. However, back in 2021, the K-pop idol released her first solo album titled R, while under YG Entertainment. The latest hint towards her solo era without the said agency has made fans optimistic about a new journey for Rosé. And, fans can’t wait to become a part of her fandom.

