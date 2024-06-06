Travis Kelce to Share Secrets Behind His Football Prowess in Good Morning America Interview

Travis Kelce has added another show to his offseason adventures. Besides his other digital appearances, the Chiefs tight end will be interviewed on Good Morning America. The segment will hit the TV screens on Thursday, June 6.

A teaser for the show was released two days before the show goes live. Travis Kelce is expected to give multiple insights about his life on Thursday. The show has a segment called What Does Travis Kelce Wants You to Know?

Travis Kelce on Good Morning America

The 3x Super Bowl champion will be in conversation with William Reeve. The host asked Kelce how he was doing in life. The Chiefs’ TE responded that he is living the dream. Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift and the Chiefs’ success certainly contributes to that.

Travis Kelce is expected to share some inside stories from the football field. His relationship with Taylor Swift will be discussed for sure. His romance with Swift has taken over the internet since they started dating last summer.

“Good morning, America!”, Travis said at the end of the 16-second long teaser. In a span of two weeks, he has addressed America twice. The Chiefs’ TE directed his speech at the White House towards fellow Americans on Friday.

Travis co-hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother. He decided to step into Hollywood this offseason. The NFL star will feature in Ryan Murphy’s horror series Grotesquerie. He is also hosting a spin-off of the game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader. It will be released on Amazon Prime.

Travis Kelce signs up for Happy Gilmore 2?

Kelce was rumored to act alongside Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2. A fan theory on Reddit suggested that the Chiefs star has found his next acting gig. Kelce discussed the theory with his brother on a recent episode of the New Heights show.

Travis shared that he doesn’t even know about a role like that. He expressed his desire to be a part of the show. Travis Kelce didn’t let the rumor die either. He hinted that he might or might not be in the cast.