Here's how BTS' Dynamite, Spring Day, and Boy With Luv can aid in life-saving acts

With its music, BTS has touched millions of hearts worldwide and successfully established itself as one of the biggest K-pop icons. The influence has been overwhelming, to say the least, and has only been growing. The boy band has crossed language and distance barriers to make this true. With successful albums, singles, and shows to their name, they have expanded it further with their solo careers.

It was recently made known by the American Heart Association of Ohio that BTS’ major hit songs Dynamite, Spring Day, and Boy With Luv can help perform hands-only CPR to save a person in need. As made known by the association, the songs have the required number of beats per minute, creating the right tempo for hands-on CPR.

Know BTS songs that can help in performing life-saving hands-only CPR

1. Dynamite

Dynamite is BTS’ first-ever full English track, which created a wave of musical happiness when it was released. Dynamite has 114 beats per minute, making the right tempo for hands-only CPR, according to American Heart Association Ohio.

Dynamite was released by BTS on August 20, 2020, when the world was going through the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic and was meant to be a much-needed energy-injecting track. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Dynamite is a disco-pop song with components of funk, bubblegum pop, and soul music while being inspired by the music of the 70s. The song is beautifully laced with claps, synths, and exultant horns. The song sings of finding joy and happiness in strong things while finding the power to stand up again.

Light it up like a Dynamite and listen to the song here:

2. Spring Day

Spring Day has become one of the most heartwarming songs in BTS’ discography. Spring Day also has the right tempo for performing hands-on CPR in emergency situations, with 107 beats per minute.

Spring Day was released as the lead track of BTS’ epilogue album You Never Walk Alone on February 13, 2017. The song is a beautiful track that sings of loss, separation, grief, and moving on. The song draws a seasonal metaphor to describe the feeling of losing someone to winter while finding peace and moving on, which is compared to spring.

Spring Day is a mid-tempo alt-hip hop song with pop and rock bases that sings like a moving ballad. The songs also feature British rock and electronic influences. Listen to it here:

3. Boy With Luv

Boy With Luv has 117 beats per minute, creating the right tempo for hands-on CPR. The song Boys With Luv thus can help someone in a life-saving act. The song Boy With Luv, featuring the world-leading singer Halsey, was released as the lead single of the BTS album MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA on April 12, 2019.

Boy With Luv is a highly energetic K-pop track with funk-pop, bubblegum, disco, and electropop influences. The song beautifully captures the feeling of being in love with someone’s small things and every habit. It also sings about the realization that true power comes by finding happiness and appreciation in the smallest of things and reaching out to the world.

Reminisce in the feeling of flying with love and listen to Boy With Luv here:

What is BTS up to nowadays?

BTS members are currently completing their military enlistment and hence are on hiatus as a group, though they try to update fans about their well-being now and then. Furthermore, their influence has not dampened even when they are in the military. It has been rising wildly. The members have planned musical releases for the time they are enlisting. Recently, RM, the leader of BTS, dropped his solo comeback album, Right Place, Wrong Person.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Butter clocks 3 years: Exploring the dance-pop anthem's iconic run resulting in chart fame, millions of views and more