ATEEZ's Wooyoung draws inspiration from BTS' J-Hope ahead of TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER world tour; says, 'I was greatly impressed'

ATEEZ's Wooyoung recently opened up about drawing inspiration from BTS' J-Hope in an interview ahead of the group's TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER world tour.

He highlighted J-Hope's influence on his own performance style and work ethic, attributing much of his motivation and growth as an artist to the BTS member's example.

ATEEZ’s Wooyoung dishes on BTS’ J-Hope’s influence

In a recent interview with VOGUE Korea, ATEEZ member Wooyoung discussed his inspirations and goals ahead of the group's 2024 world tour, TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER. Drawing inspiration from BTS' J-Hope, Wooyoung emphasized the importance of performing each concert with full dedication, regardless of the number of shows.

When asked about his mindset for the upcoming North American and European tours, Wooyoung shared, "We might have tens of concerts with the same set list, but for some audiences, it could be their first or last concert in their lives. We try not to forget that. Doing your best for that one person! Ever since I was greatly impressed by what BTS J-Hope sunbaenim said, I have been going on stage with the same mindset."

As ATEEZ prepares to embark on their extensive world tour starting in July, fans can look forward to a series of concerts where each show is treated with the same passion and excellence, ensuring every attendee has a memorable experience.

More details about ATEEZ’s upcoming TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER world tour

On April 22, ATEEZ announced the dates and locations for their highly anticipated North American tour, part of their TOWARDS THE LIGHT: WILL TO POWER world tour. The announcement, made through their social media platforms, included a comprehensive poster detailing all the cities they will visit.

The tour will kick off on July 14 in Tacoma, followed by stops in nine cities, including Oakland, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington DC. The North American leg will conclude on August 10.

In the same announcement, ATEEZ revealed that they will resume their world tour in January and February of 2025 with concerts across multiple European regions. This update has generated significant excitement among international fans who eagerly await the chance to see ATEEZ perform live.

