Happy Kim Hyun Joong Day: Know why Boys Over Flowers heartthrob reigns as icon of second lead syndrome

Kim Hyun Joong, born on June 6, 1986, is a much-loved figure in South Korea, known for his roles as an actor, singer, and songwriter. He gained fame as a member of the popular boy band SS501 and further cemented his place in the spotlight with his appearances in hit Korean dramas like Boys Over Flowers and Playful Kiss.

Since his debut with SS501 in 2005, Kim Hyun Joong has ventured into solo music, releasing his first Korean solo album, Break Down, in 2011, followed by his debut Japanese solo album, Unlimited, in 2012. With his knack for producing commercially successful work, he emerged as one of the leading figures in South Korea's Hallyu wave during the early 2010s.

Kim Hyun Joong's portrayal of Yoon Ji Hoo in the 2009 series Boys Over Flowers has become iconic, particularly among fans who love second lead syndrome. Many credit him with practically pioneering this phenomenon due to his compelling performance in the show, which remains one of his most popular roles to date. On the occasion of his birthday, let's revisit his role in Boys Over Flowers.

About Boys Over Flowers: Plot and impact

Boys Over Flowers, a 2009 South Korean television series, features a star-studded cast including Ku Hye Sun, Lee Min Ho, Kim Hyun Joong, Kim Bum, and Kim Joon. The show, based on the Japanese manga series Boys Over Flowers by Yoko Kamio, revolves around the life of a working-class girl who finds herself entangled with a group of rich young men at her prestigious high school.

The F4, led by the arrogant Gu Jun Pyo (Lee Min Ho), also includes Ji Hoo (Kim Hyun Joong), Woo Bin (Kim Joon), and Yi Jung (Kim Bum), all hailing from prestigious backgrounds at Shinhwa High School. Their world is disrupted when Geum Jan Di (Ku Hye Sun), the daughter of a humble dry cleaner, enters their elite school. Unfazed by Jun Pyo's wealth and status, Jan Di's independent spirit challenges him, sparking both friction and fascination.

Despite facing ridicule and bullying from the F4 and their followers, Jan Di's resilient nature earns her admiration among them. The heart of the story unfolds as Jun Pyo gradually realizes his feelings for Jan Di amidst the complexities of social status and personal growth. Yet, winning her affection proves to be a task, testing Jun Pyo's resolve and reshaping his understanding of love.

Airing for 25 episodes on KBS2 from January 5 to March 31, 2009, the series captivated audiences with its engaging storyline and compelling characters. It quickly attained a cult-like status among K-drama enthusiasts, serving as a force in propelling the Hallyu wave to the international stage. The series not only captivated domestic audiences but also garnered a significant following beyond Korean borders. Moreover, it played a crucial role in elevating Lee Min Ho to the status of the ultimate poster boy of the era.

Kim Hyun Joong as Yoon Ji Hoo: The epitome of second lead syndrome

The eternal dilemma of choosing between Ji Hoo and Jun Pyo in Boys Over Flowers remains a classic struggle for viewers. While Jun Pyo's charisma undoubtedly had its allure, Ji Hoo's endearing qualities captured the hearts of many with his gentle and compassionate nature. Reflecting on it now, perhaps it was Kim Hyun Joong's portrayal of Ji Hoo, exuding a gentlemanly charm, that deeply resonated with audiences and made his character all the more captivating.

Kim Hyun Joong is often seen in roles that exude a sense of mystery and calmness. In Boys Over Flowers, he portrayed Yoon Ji Hoo, a character from a wealthy background who was educated in music at an elite school. Ji Hoo is depicted as a man of few words, preferring solitude and often escaping the crowds to play the violin or guitar or to immerse himself in a good book. His reserved nature and love for quiet activities make him a compelling presence in the series.

The complete opposite of Jun Pyo, Ji Hoo is kind, compassionate, and always there to support Jan-di when Jun Pyo hurts her. With his calm and comforting personality and musical skills, he wins her attention and eventually her heart. After spending time together, Ji Hoo falls deeply in love with Jan Di, but despite his attempts to confess, she doesn't reciprocate as she had fallen for Jun Pyo by the time.

Ji Hoo becomes Jan Di's rock, offering her unwavering support as she navigates the complexities of high school life. His gentle nature and charm endeared him to viewers, making him a favorite character. And the worst part of being the second lead is the timing.

As once quoted by Reply 1988's Jung Hwan, "The bad thing was not the traffic light, not the timing. It was my countless hesitations." Here, too, Ji Hoo is the victim of missed timings. She loved him too early, and he loved her too late. Nevertheless, his love for her remains unwavering till the end, making him the ultimate heartbreaking icon of the second lead syndrome.

