Sonu Nigam clarifies he didn't post viral Ayodhya tweet; 'I don't believe in making sensational political remarks'

A tweet from a Bihar-based criminal lawyer, Sonu Nigam Singh, has been going viral recently. He talked about the Lok Sabha election results in Ayodhya. However, because of the name Sonu Nigam, a considerable section of netizens thought that the tweet was done by the Bollywood playback singer.

Now, the singer has clarified that he left the X app, formerly known as Twitter, 7 years back and didn't tweet it.

Sonu Nigam clarifies Ayodhya tweet was not done by him

Social media was abuzz with the tweet posted by Sonu Nigam Singh as people felt it was done by the singer Sonu Nigam. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Papa Meri Jaan singer said that this was exactly the kind of 'nastiness' that forced him to quit Twitter seven years ago. He clarified that he doesn’t believe in making any sensational political remarks and focuses only on his work.

Worried about his family and safety, Sonu said this is an alarming incident. He added that this user has been doing it for a while, and the screenshots of his tweets have been overwhelming for him. "My team reached out to him and insisted he fixed his handle name and stopped pretending to be me, as millions of people are being misled by the use of my surname. I’m sure we will find a way to fix this,” he concluded.

Sonu Nigam's work front

Sonu Nigam has been entertaining fans with his melodious voice for several decades. In his career so far, he has given innumerable memorable tracks, some of them are Sandese Aate Hain (Border), Satrangi Re (Dil Se), Dil Ne Ye Kaha Hai Dil Se (Dhadkan), Sooraj Hua Maddham (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham), Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin (Agneepath), Love Is A Waste Of Time (PK), Sapna Jahan (Brothers) and many more.

Some of his hit album songs include Is Kadar Pyaar Hai, Deewana Tera, Tujhe Chhune Ko Dil Kare, Jaane Kyun Main Tujhko and more. Lately, he has given successful songs like Kahaani and Main Ki Karaan from Laal Singh Chaddha and Papa Meri Jaan from Animal.