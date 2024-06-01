What each day of 2024 BTS FESTA Timeline could mean? Exploring possibility of new music, reunion with Jin, and more

BTS unveiled the schedule for their 11th-anniversary celebrations with the 2024 BTS FESTA. Despite the members serving their military duties, the annual Festa promises a thrilling two-week event filled with fresh content and surprises for ARMY.

About BTS’ 2024 FESTA Timeline

On May 31, BTS fans were thrilled as the group unveiled the schedule for the 2024 BTS FESTA, marking their 11th anniversary. Despite the members' ongoing military duties, BTS is set to deliver an exciting two-week celebration for their fans, known as ARMY.

The festivities kick off on June 2 with the release of the official FESTA poster, setting the tone for the event. On June 3, fans can purchase tickets for BANG BANG CON, an online concert streaming on June 8. The excitement builds towards June 13, the group's official debut anniversary, with cryptic teasers hinting at special surprises with messages like “ARMY” and “SEE YOU.”

The 2024 FESTA promises a blend of fresh content and nostalgic moments, fostering a sense of connection between BTS and their global fanbase. This year's celebrations underscore the group's enduring bond with ARMY, even as they fulfill their service commitments. Fans eagerly anticipate the surprises and heartfelt moments that FESTA will bring. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

What we believe BTS’ 2024 FESTA Timeline hints at

The 2024 BTS FESTA, marking the group's 11th anniversary, promises a series of exciting events and releases that fans eagerly await. Here's a closer look at what each day on BTS' FESTA calendar could mean:

Advertisement

June 2 — Poster release

The FESTA will kick off with the release of the official poster. This poster is expected to set the tone for the entire celebration, possibly hinting at the themes, events, and surprises planned for the coming days. It's a visual treat that will ignite the excitement among ARMY, the dedicated fanbase of BTS.

June 4 — BANG BANG CON Ticketing

On June 4, fans will get a glimpse of the setlist for BANG BANG CON, a beloved online concert event. This setlist reveal will undoubtedly create a buzz as fans speculate about the songs that will be performed, stirring nostalgic feelings and anticipation for live renditions of their favorite tracks.

June 5 — Film/Video release

The following day, June 5, will feature the release of a pre-recorded film or video. This could be a new project or a nostalgic compilation of past moments, providing fans with a heartwarming trip down memory lane or exciting new content. Either way, it's bound to be a highlight of the FESTA.

June 7 — New music release

June 7 is perhaps one of the most anticipated days, as it's rumored to feature the release of a new song. Jungkook, during his last solo live before enlisting in the military, hinted at this surprise. A new track will surely add a fresh and exhilarating dimension to the anniversary celebrations, showcasing the group's ongoing musical evolution.

June 8 — BANG BANG CON live streaming

On June 8, the much-loved BANG BANG CON will be live-streamed, allowing fans worldwide to enjoy a concert experience from the comfort of their homes. This virtual event has been a staple in connecting BTS with their global audience, and it's expected to be a spectacular showcase of their talent and charisma.

June 13 — 2024 FESTA (with Jin)

The grand finale on June 13 coincides with BTS' anniversary. Teasers with cryptic messages like “ARMY” and “SEE YOU” have heightened the anticipation. The day holds special significance as it will feature Jin, the eldest member, who will be freshly discharged from his military service on June 12. His presence will add a significant touch to the celebrations, marking his return and the bittersweet absence of the other six members currently enlisted.

Advertisement

The 2024 BTS FESTA is poised to be a blend of nostalgia, new music, and heartfelt moments, celebrating the remarkable journey of BTS and their bond with ARMY. Fans can look forward to a series of events that not only honor the group's legacy but also pave the way for exciting future endeavors.

ALSO READ: How would BTS fans complain to Jin about delusion due to Jungkook after military discharge? Hilarious fan-made video draws parallels