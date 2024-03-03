Weekly Hallyu Newsmaker: Lee Jae Wook-aespa's Karina confirmed to be dating, Song Kang scheduled to enlist for military service, more

Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina were confirmed to be dating. The actor and the idol met at the Milan Fashion Week in January and started dating. SEVENTEEN's leader S.Coup was exempted from mandatory military service due to his health conditions. HYBE's Bang Si Hyuk acquired Lee So Man's shares in SM Entertainment. a lot happened over this week. Here is a brief look.

Lee Jae Wook and aespa member Karina dating

On February 27, Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina were confirmed to be dating. The reports suggest that the two spent time together at the Prada’s fashion show on January 14, and their relationship developed. According to an insider, the two fell in love at the fashion show. The report also mentioned that they enjoy dates together whenever they have time and generally meet in Lee Jae Wook's neighbourhood.

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups exempted from mandatory military service due to health concerns

On March 1, Pledis Entertainment confirmed that SEVENTEEN leader S.Coups has been exempted from mandatory military service. The rapper suffered an injury last year in August and after an examination, he was exempted from participating for the military services.

My Demon's Song Kang and former Wanna One member Hwang Minhyun's military service

My Demon star Song Kang will be enlisting for his mandatory military service on April 2, as confirmed by his agency. The actor has been garnering massive success after hits like Sweet Home series and My Demon.

Former Wanna One member and actor Hwang Minhyun also revealed that he would be initiating his military service on March 21.

HYBE's acquisition of SM Entertainment's stocks

On February 28, HYBE Corporation announced that they plan to acquire 8,69,948 shares of SM Entertainment stocks for 104.3 billion KRW (approximately 78.2 million USD). HYBE will hold 12.6 percent stake in SM Entertainment.

