Tomorrow X Together reveals minisode 3: TOMORROW teaser; finalizes come back date

Tomorrow X Together unveils a teaser for their comeback mini album, minisode 3: TOMORROW. The teaser was revealed just hours ago over all their social media handles and YouTube. TXT’s last release was The Name Chapter: FREEFALL on October 13, 2023, which had 10 tracks including Back For More’s TXT version. The song was initially a collab between the boy band and Brazillian singer Anitta.

TXT unveils teaser for minisode 3: TOMORROW; finalizes comeback date

Tomorrow X Together the 4th generation K-pop boy band under BIGHIT MUSIC is all set for a comeback later this year. It will be the first music release of the year by the boy band. Unveiling a clip that is full of crackers and colors, the group has revealed their comeback date.

The teaser of minisode 3: TOMORROW begins with the last blue-colored symbol which slowly turns into a cyclone of colors giving birth to a bursting pale orange cracker. The cracker then completely takes the form of their official symbol denoting X and then the symbols of T, one in charcoal grey and one in a faded brown color. At the end, it is revealed that TXT’s upcoming mini album titled minisode 3: TOMORROW will be released on April 1 at 6 PM KST. The theme looks exciting and raises expectations for what the new album might hold. This will be their sixth mini-album and third installment of their minisode series, last was minisode 2: Thursday’s Child.

Tomorrow X Together’s recent activities

Tomorrow X Together, popularly known as TXT is a five-member boy band namely Yeonjun, Soobin, HueningKai, Beomgyu, and Taehyun. The boy band debuted with their EP The Dream Chapter: Star on March 4, 2019. Recently, TXT ended their world tour TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR in Seoul on December 3, 2023, with a two-day show. The boy band also held a fan live yesterday and today 2024 TXT FANLIVE PRESENT X TOGETHER at Olympic Park Handball Gymnasium in Seoul, celebrating Dreamweek, their debut with their fans. To commemorate the same, the group also released a special clip titled Blue Orangeade. Adding to the celebration TXT has announced their comeback with a new mini album. We eagerly wait for more fun releases from the group.

