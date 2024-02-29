Lee Jae Wook and aespa’s Karina dating news became the talk of the town as soon as it dropped. Both parties have since confirmed the news, and they are continuing their relationship. However, more rumors about the actor have surfaced, which tell an entirely different story. The actor’s agency did not waste another minute issuing an official statement regarding their stance and threatened legal action against those spreading false news.

Lee Jae Wook’s agency declares strong legal action against malicious posts

On February 29, 2024, C-JeS Studios dropped a lengthy post on Instagram addressing the rumors surrounding his private life. Earlier, a piece of news was reported that the actor had been dating an actress for over a year. Their relationship lasted until December of last year, which has created confusion among fans. Since Lee Jae Wook started dating Karina in January, some people speculate that the two relationships were overlapping. Moreover, it has been reported that the actor allegedly left the actress for aespa’s Karina.

Following the news, C-JeS Studios promptly posted on Instagram regarding the issue. They are accusing the publication of violating Lee Jae Wook’s privacy and posting malicious rumors. They also threaten to take strong legal action against such instances and vow to protect the artist. Moreover, the agency reveals that they are currently monitoring online, and any false post against the actor will promptly be pressed with legal charges. They also urge the fans to send any malicious posts their way through the email they provided in the post.

Advertisement

The news of aespa’s Karina and Lee Jae Wook dating dropped on February 27, 2024. Both their agencies confirmed the news about their romantic relationship. The artists first met in Milan for a fashion show, from where they started developing feelings for each other. Additionally, both agencies have urged fans to respect their privacy, and they are both getting to know each other.

Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina's future activities

Lee Jae Wook’s new K-drama The Impossible Heir premiered on February 28, 2024, where he plays the role of Han Tae Ho, who is intellectually gifted. Lee Jae Wook’s character supports a friend by helping him take over a conglomerate owned by his estranged father. On the other hand, aespa’s Karina is gearing up for another world tour SYNK: PARALLEL LINE in 2024.

ALSO READ: NCT’s Jaehyun set to play lead role in upcoming K-drama I Believe You