Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun confirm relationship, BLACKPINK's Jennie and Zico tease upcoming single SPOT

Former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo has been confirmed to be dating professional football player Song Bum Keun. Recently, there have been multiple reports of idols in relationships. While some have confirmed their status, others have either denied the rumors or chosen not to comment on their private lives. BLACKPINK member Jennie and Zico raised anticipation for their upcoming track SPOT as they released behind-the-scenes and sneak peeks.

Lee Mi Joo and footballer Song Bum Keun confirmed to be dating

On April 18, it was reported that footballer Song Bum Keun and former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo are dating each other. They claimed that Lee Mi Joo was seen visiting Yokohama, where Song Bum Keun was playing for the J1 League. Additionally, many fans also noticed that both the celebrities uploaded pictures of the same locations on their Instagram.

Keen fans noticed that both had uploaded pictures with the same background and at the same places. This gave rise to the speculations that Lee Mi Joo and Song Beum Keun are seeing each other. Lee Mi Joo's agency swiftly confirmed that Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun are getting to know each other with mutual affection.

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Zico tease much-awaited single SPOT

On April 18, Zico took to Instagram to share a reel with Jennie in which both artists can be seen lip-syncing and enjoying their latest collaboration track. Fans flooded the comments and expressed their excitement and hype for the upcoming project as the preview was released. Jennie also shared the snippets on her stories. They also shared the behind-the-scenes, raising anticipation among fans.

B1A4's Sandeul's manager fired for installing hidden camera in actors' dressing room

On April 17, it was revealed that the person who installed the hidden camera in Kim Hwan Hee's dressing room was B1A4's Sandeul's manager from WM Entertainment. The manager was immediately fired as announced by the agency.

Kim Hwan Hee's agency revealed that the camera was not installed in the public waiting room but rather in the dressing room which was used by actors to change clothes and take a shower. They continued and added that it is a criminal act to install illegal filming cameras in this space. They also mentioned that for the recovery of actor Kim Hwan Hee's daily life, they will not proceed with the performance of the actress until a separate guide is given.

Queen of Tears reaches new heights

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun set several records in terms of viewership ratings as viewership surpassed 23 percent. It also became tvN's most viewed drama as it took over the Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin starter Crash Landing on You. It has also earned over 65 billion wons and has surpassed its production cost. The romance comedy has been gaining a lot of love and attention from fans globally.

