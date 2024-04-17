BLACKPINK's BOOMBAYAH still holds charm: Track played on Australian school drama Heartbreak High Season 2

BLACKPINK is a K-pop mega group which debuted in 2016 with BOOMBAYAH. They are known for their hits like Pink Venom, Kill This Love and more. They have become global icons and command attention with their extravagant performances and music videos. They are also fashion influences and have set multiple trends over the years. Even after years since their debut, their music remains important.

BLACKPINK's BOOMBAYAH played in Heartbreak High

Heartbreak High is an Australian series that explores adolescent angst and navigates the journey through love and loss. It is set within the walls of Hartley High and delves into the emotions of its diverse student body. Each episode discusses passion, betrayal, and redemption, through heartbreak and forging bonds. BLACKPINK's 2016 debut track BOOMBAYAH was played in Episode 7 of the Second Season of Heartbreak High. In the scene, as the students get into a food fight, BOOBAYAH plays in the background.

Square One was BLACKPINK’s debut album and includes the title track BOOMBAYAH. This was their debut music video and was an instant hit amongst fans. The album also included the track Whistle which also got a music video. Their style of songs and videos was a change of pace when they were released as the members brought on a darker style compared to their contemporaries. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is a four member group which includes Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Starting in 2016, the K-pop supergroup has released many hits like How You Like That, Kill This Love, Lovesick Girls and more. BLACKPINK have also collaborated with Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga.

On December 6, 2023, YG Entertainment confirmed that they had successfully reached an agreement with their board of directors regarding the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK. Though the members have agreed to go on with the agency, agreeing to the purpose of BLACKPINK's activities, none signed with the company for their individual activities. Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa have established their own agencies.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s 3.95 million USD worth Beverly Hills house includes 4 bedrooms, lavish fireplace, more; Read here