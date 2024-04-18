Know about Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun's relationship; Lovestagram, dating history and more

Lovelyz's former member Lee Mi Joo and sportsperson Song Bum Keun were suspected to be dating after fans noticed that they had posted similar pictures on their social media around the same time. Later, Lee Mi Joo's agency confirmed that the two have mutual feelings and are indeed dating. The K-pop idol and entertainer and the star football player are the new celebrity power couple.

Lee Mi Joo is a popular entertainer and was formerly a part of the K-pop girl group Lovelyz. Song Bum Keun is a footballer and is also a part of the South Korean national team. As they are popular personalities, fans are often interested in their personal dating lives. Some hints can be traced on their personal social media accounts. Here is everything to know about Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun's relationship.

Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun's drop subtle hints about relationship on social media

The Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun dating speculation started when the celebrities posted on their Instagram very similar photos. Their last few posts together feature the same locations in Japan. The two can be seen enjoying food, views and the streets of Japan. Not only that, they also added the same music to the post. This started the rumor of Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun's possible dating connection.

Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun's adorable Lovestagram

The last few posts on Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun's Instagram have not only been similar but they were also posted around the same time. Netizens started speculating that the two were dropping hints about their dating life. The same location, music and dates of the post pointed towards Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun dating each other.

Hawked-eyed Netizens also noticed that Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun were wearing a ring of the same design on their middle fingers.

In the posts, Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun enjoy ice cream at the same place and also get clicked in front of the same buildings and backgrounds. They also shared photos from an aquarium that they visited and were even holding the same dolphin balloon. Netizens were quick to notice these similarities and rumors of the two dating started floating.

Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun's dating reports

On April 18, reports of former Lovelyz member Lee Mi Joo and footballer Song Bum Keun started appearing as people started noticing their social media posts. Lee Mi Joo's agency Antenna commented that they would check with their artist and release an official statement soon.

The reports claimed that Song Bum Keun was in Yokohama playing for J1 League and Mijoo was also seen visiting the place at the same time which added to the suspicions.

Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun's relationship confirmed

Lee Mi Joo's agency swiftly confirmed the reports that Lee Mi Joo and Song Bum Keun are dating, acknowledging their romantic relationship. They stated that they are getting to know each other carefully with good feelings. the label added that they hope fans see the couple with warmth.

Lee Mi Joo was born in 1994, and Song Bum Keun in 1997 making them three years apart. In particular, Lee Mi Joo is said to have been keeping up with the relationship despite her busy schedule, such as visiting Japan to meet Song Bum Keun who is active in the J1 League.

More about Lee Mii Joo and Song Bum Keun

Born on October 15, 1997, Song Bum Keun, aged 26, is three years younger than Lee Mi Joo. He serves as the goalkeeper for Shonan Bellmare, a J1 League team. He had joined the team in December 2022. Additionally, he represents the South Korean national football team. He debuted as a footballer in the 2018 AFC Champions League against Kitchee SC.

Song Bum Keun is an excellent football player. His exceptional skills, relentless work, and strategies make him a standout performer on the field. He is a rising star in the field of football who is inspiring admiration from fans worldwide.

Lovelyz made their debut on November 12, 2014, with the album Girls' Invasion. Their first release included tracks like Candy Jelly Love, which swiftly gained popularity, highlighting their charming and infectious musical style. The group comprised eight members: Baby Soul, Jiae, Jisoo, Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong, and Yein.

Lee Mi Joo, a versatile K-pop idol, gained prominence as a Lovelyz member and through her appearances on various variety shows. Besides her musical endeavors, Lee Mi Joo explored acting and continued with her solo career after Lovelyz's 2021 hiatus. She debuted as a soloist in 2023.

