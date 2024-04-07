Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: TWICE's Chaeyoung-Zion.T confirm they're dating, Lee Jae Wook-aespa's Karina break up and more

TWICE's Chaeyoung and Zion.T confirmed that they have been dating for six months. Alchemy of Souls actor Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina announced their break up after publicly dating for five months. Here is a look at all that happened over the past week.

TWICE's Chaeyoung confirmed to be dating Zion.T

On April 5, Korean media reported that TWICE member Chaeyoung and R&B artist Zion.T were dating. Their respective agencies confirmed their relationship and informed that they have been dating for six months now. Reports also suggested that the two met through mutual acquaintances and gradually started their romance.

Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina break up after 5 weeks of dating

On April 2, it was announced that actor Lee Jae Wook and aespa's Karina announced their break-up. Reports on February 27 suggested that they were dating. Later they admitted that they had been dating. Five weeks after their relationship became public, the two celebrities decided to part ways.

Marry My Husband's Song Ha Yoon admits to being expelled from school for bullying

Marry My Husband famed Song Ha Yoon admitted to being expelled from school over bullying. Her agency confirmed the allegations but pointed out that the recent case was unrelated to the actor. They mentioned that Song Ha Yoon actually never confronted the accuser.

Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee exit Delusion

After Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee confirmed their breakup, confirmed their breakup on March 30. The two were cast for the upcoming project Delusion. After their break-up was announced, it was announced that they exited the project following the breakup.

