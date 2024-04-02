aespa’s Karina and Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae Wook officially breakup post 5 weeks of dating

aespa's Karina and Lee Jae Wook have decided to part ways after making their relationship public just five weeks ago. The couple began dating in February but ultimately ended their relationship after a brief period of five weeks.

aespa Karina and Lee Jae Wook split

Responding to the report, a source from Lee Jae Wook’s agency, C-JeS, confirmed the breakup, stating that Lee Jae Wook made the decision to prioritize his ongoing filming project. Both parties have agreed to maintain a supportive professional relationship and will continue to engage with fans through their respective activities. They kindly asked fans to continue showing warm interest and support to both Karina and Lee Jae Wook.

aespa’s Karina and Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae Wook confirmed their relationship in February and was loved by fans as a new couple.