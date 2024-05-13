5 divorce news of South Indian celebs that took internet by storm: GV Prakash-Saindhavi, Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to Samantha-Naga Chaitanya

Celebrity relationships and separations have always been a topic of discussion among fans. While the news of celebs’ relationships and getting married makes the headlines, the news and rumors of celeb divorces are just as popular.

Over the years, the South Indian film industries have seen celebrities’ divorce news, some of them quite ugly as well. Several prominent celebs like Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and even Amala Paul and AL Vijay have made headlines for their divorce news and separation announcements. Let us take a look at the top 5 celeb divorce news in South Indian cinema.

Top 5 South Indian celeb divorce news

1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were undeniably one of the most loved couples on the internet. The duo who met on the sets of Samantha’s debut film Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010, quickly became good friends and their friendship soon blossomed into love.

After dating for several years, the duo finally tied the knot in 2017. Their wedding trended on social media with fans fondly referring to them as 'ChaySam'.

However, after 4 beautiful years of marriage, in 2021, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation. In an episode of Koffee with Karan, Samantha even mentioned that it was not an amicable separation.

2. GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi

In the latest reports, it is understood that music director and actor GV Prakash Kumar is heading for a divorce from wife and vocalist Saindhavi after being married in 2013. It is learned that the duo were childhood friends and sweethearts, and eventually tied the knot over a decade ago. In 2020, they even welcomed their daughter, Anvi.

However, it is now being reported that there is trouble in paradise and that the duo is heading for a divorce. If the reports are to be true, the cause for the trouble is a difference of opinion between the two.

Nonetheless, it is necessary to mention that there has been no official news regarding GV Prakash and Saindhavi’s separation.

3. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

After 18 years of marriage, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced that they were separating, back in 2022. Although no official reason was given by either, it was understood that irreconcilable differences were the major cause of the divorce. Needless to say, the news was a shocker for fans, who had seen and admired the chemistry they had on and off screen.

Although it was initially reported that the duo had decided not to file for a divorce, in April this year, it was reported that the duo had officially filed for a divorce in the Chennai family court, under section 13-B which is divorce by mutual consent.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also have two sons, Yatra and Linga, whom they decided to co-parent following their separation.

4. Amala Paul and AL Vijay

Amala Paul and AL Vijay were undoubtedly one of the most popular couples in the 2010s. There were several rumors that the duo had started dating while working on the 2011 film Deiva Thirumagal, helmed by Vijay. However, both of them had initially denied the rumors.

Nonetheless, in 2014, they acknowledged their relationship publicly and even got married in June, of that year.

But their union was short-lived. In 2016, Amala Paul and AL Vijay separated owing to lifestyle differences. It was understood that the major catalyst in the divorce was that Amala Paul and her in-laws had a difference of opinion as the latter did not want the actress to continue with her career.

Nonetheless, everything seems to be going well for both of them now, as AL Vijay turned a new leaf in his life, and tied the knot with Dr. R Aishwarya in 2019. In 2023, Amala Paul too got married to her longtime boyfriend, and entrepreneur Jagat Desai.

5. Prabhu Deva and Latha

Perhaps the most famous divorce story in the 2010s was between Prabhu Deva and his wife Latha. The choreographer and actor had a very public relationship with Nayanthara, and it was even speculated that they would soon tie the knot.

However, Prabhu Deva was still married to his then-wife Latha. The controversy blew up with Latha refusing to sign the divorce papers, and even signed a suit at the family court, alleging that Prabhu Deva was in a relationship with another actress, and ignored his family.

After a series of controversies, Prabhu Deva and Latha finally settled for divorce. However, Nayanthara and Prabhu Deva broke up in 2011, and it is learned that the actor’s refusal to tie the knot with the actress is one of the major reasons for the breakup.

