Happy Choi Hyun Wook Day: The most sought-after young actor’s best works; Racket Boys to Twinkling Watermelon

On Choi Hyun Wook's 22nd birthday, explore the meteoric rise of the talented actor celebrated for his captivating roles in dramas like Taxi Driver, Racket Boys, and Twinkling Watermelon. Discover why he stands as one of the most sought-after rising stars in the industry, leaving an indelible mark on each project and winning hearts worldwide.

Choi Hyun Wook celebrates his 22nd birthday

Choi Hyun Wook, born on January 30, 2002, is a rising South Korean actor who has garnered widespread acclaim for his compelling performances across various television series and web dramas. Despite his young age, Choi Hyun Wook has already established himself as a versatile talent in the entertainment industry.

Choi Hyun Wook embarked on his acting journey in 2019 with a leading role in the web drama Real: Time: Love, where he portrayed the character Moon Ye Chan. His exceptional portrayal caught the attention of audiences and industry insiders, paving the way for his subsequent projects.

In 2021, his career reached new heights with his roles in the SBS television series Taxi Driver and Racket Boys, for which he received the prestigious Best New Actor award at the 2021 SBS Drama Awards. In Taxi Driver, Choi Hyun Wook impressed viewers with his portrayal of Park Seung Tae, a school bully, while in Racket Boys, he showcased his acting prowess as Na Woo Chan.

Advertisement

The following year, Choi continued to captivate audiences with his performances in prominent dramas such as Twenty-Five Twenty-One and Weak Hero Class 1. In Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Choi portrayed Moon Ji Woong alongside acclaimed actors Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Ji Yeon, and Lee Joo Myung, solidifying his status as a rising star in the industry.

Additionally, Choi Hyun Wook’s appearances in web series like Pop Out Boy! and D.P. 2 further showcased his range as an actor. His dedication to his craft and ability to immerse himself in diverse roles have earned him widespread recognition and praise from critics and viewers alike.

Beyond his acting accolades, Choi Hyun Wook has also made a mark in the music industry with his appearances in music videos, including Lee Hi's Alley and NewJeans’ Ditto. Furthermore, he has been honored with several awards and nominations, including the prestigious Brand Customer Loyalty Award and the APAN Star Award for Best New Actor.

With his talent, charm, and dedication to his craft, Choi Hyun Wook continues to ascend in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with his memorable performances and cementing his status as one of South Korea's most promising young actors. As he celebrates his 22nd birthday, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his future endeavors and contributions to the world of acting.

Choi Hyun Wook’s best roles to mark his birthday

1. Racket Boys

In Racket Boys, Choi Hyun Wook portrays Na Woo Chan, a compassionate mediator within the badminton club. With his caring personality and exceptional empathy, Woo Chan plays a pivotal role in resolving conflicts among the club members. His character adds depth to the narrative, contributing to the overall growth and camaraderie within the team. His portrayal showcases his versatility as an actor, capturing the essence of a mediator with sincerity and warmth amid the challenges faced by the badminton club.

2. Twenty Five-Twenty One

In Twenty Five-Twenty One, Choi Hyun Wook takes on the role of Moon Ji Woong, a charismatic and popular classmate of Na Hee Do. As one of the most sought-after boys in school, Ji Woong's character adds a dynamic element to the romantic narrative. Choi Hyun Wook skillfully portrays the complexities of Ji Woong, capturing the essence of a teenage heartthrob with charm and depth. His involvement in the unfolding relationships within the series contributes to the overall richness of the storyline, showcasing his ability to bring nuanced characters to life in this captivating coming-of-age drama.

Advertisement

3. Weak Hero Class 1

In Weak Hero Class 1, Choi Hyun Wook portrays Ahn Su Ho, as the strongest fighter in the class. Despite his tough exterior, Su Ho is a free spirit with a kind heart. Initially indifferent to school, he becomes involved in protecting Yeon Si Eun, forming an unlikely friendship. Choi Hyun Wook's portrayal captures Su Ho's loyalty, kindness, and inner conflict, adding depth to the character dynamics within the series. As Su Ho navigates the challenges of high school violence alongside his friends, Hyun Wook's performance brings authenticity and complexity to the role, contributing to the compelling narrative of friendship and strength.

4. Twinkling Watermelon

In Twinkling Watermelon, Choi Hyun Wook takes on the role of Ha Yi Chan, a vibrant and hot-blooded man with a cheerful disposition. Yi Chan's character adds a lively and animated touch to the series, contrasting with the emotional and nostalgic elements of the storyline. As the father of the protagonist, Ha Eun Gyeol, Yi Chan becomes a pivotal figure in the narrative, contributing to the family dynamics and the exploration of youth and music. Choi Hyun Wook's portrayal brings energy and warmth to Ha Yi Chan, creating a memorable character within the whimsical and time-traveling backdrop of Twinkling Watermelon.

5. High Cookie

In High Cookie, Choi Hyun Wook plays the role of Seo Ho Su, a brilliant student at Jeonghan High School, renowned for his academic excellence. Despite his remarkable academic achievements, Ho Su is perceived as the approachable 'good guy' within the privileged environment of the school. The character's complexity unfolds as it is later revealed that Ho Su is Chef, the mastermind behind the mysterious cookies that fulfill desires but come with life-threatening consequences. Choi Hyun Wook's portrayal adds depth to Seo Ho Su, contributing to the intrigue and suspense surrounding the enigmatic storyline of High Cookie.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Wedding Impossible Teaser OUT: Moon Sang Min vows to thwart Jeon Jong Seo's marriage plans; WATCH