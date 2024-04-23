BUZZ: Park Eun Bin to reunite with Extraordinary Attorney Woo director in superpower series penned by MCU’s Stan Lee?

Actress Park Eun Bin, known for her roles in Castaway Diva and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, is reportedly set to reunite with the director of Extraordinary Attorney Woo for an exciting new project. The upcoming K-drama is said to revolve around superpowers and is penned by none other than Stan Lee, the creative mind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to an exclusive report from Star News, Park Eun Bin is set to take on the female lead role in the upcoming K-drama The B Team. The series revolves around individuals endowed with superpowers but struggle to control them autonomously.

Park Eun Bin to star in a new project

This captivating concept stems from the intellectual property of renowned writer Stan Lee and was initially conceived six years ago as a narrative exploring the birth of Asian superheroes. Despite Stan Lee's passing in 2018, his legacy continues to resonate strongly within the comic community, shaping the foundation of this exciting new drama.

In The B Team, Park Eun Bin will portray the character of Eun Chae Ni, the granddaughter of the owner of the Big Hand Restaurant. Eun Chae Ni is characterized by her intelligence, politeness, and diligent work ethic. However, as she matures, she becomes increasingly headstrong, pursuing her own dreams without regard for boundaries, sometimes treading on thin ice. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Directed by Yoo In Sik PD, known for his work on acclaimed shows like Romantic Doctor Kim, Vagabond, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The B Team promises to be an engaging exploration of characters living with their extraordinary abilities. But as of yet Park Eun Bin or her agency hasn’t confirmed her role.

More about Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Woo Young Woo, played by Park Eun Bin, is a brilliant lawyer with autism. Her exceptional memory, cultivated since childhood, lands her a job at a prestigious law firm. Supported by a compassionate team, they fight for justice together. Alongside her professional journey, Woo Young Woo finds love with her colleague Lee Jun Ho, portrayed by Kang Tae Oh.

This unexpected drama captivated audiences worldwide, delivering a delightful blend of emotions. Woo Young Woo's resilience in the face of challenges and her blossoming romance with Lee Jun Ho struck a chord, offering viewers hope and inspiration.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Castaway Diva star Park Eun Bin and My Name's Han So Hee's alleged drama fees leave fans astonished; report