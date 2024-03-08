xikers make a fiery and loud comeback with lead single We Don’t Stop; watch music video

xikers, the K-pop boy band, has returned with their highly anticipated extended play HOUSE OF TRICKY: Trial And Error. The EP has 6 tracks with the title track We Don’t Stop. This is their third mini-album and they are filled with energy. With the album, xikers also unveiled a brand new music video.

xikers are fiery and loud comeback with lead single We Don’t Stop; watch the music video

xikers dropped the music video for the title track of their third mini album HOUSE OF TRICKY: Trial And Error, titled We Don’t Stop just hours ago. Coming with their hot and fiery style they bring a title song which is kind of the powerhouse of the album.

The music video of We Don’t Stop begins in a fun way as the boys knock on the screen as if waking up everyone saying that they are back that too with a banger. The video is decked with edgy stages and urban backgrounds the video stands out and perfectly depicts the soul of the fiery boy band. The stubborn hunger to prove themselves dominates the video and gives it an amazing vantage.

Watch xikers’ We Don’t Stop music video here.

Advertisement

We Don’t Stop is a high-power hip-hop track with pulsating electric guitar music in the background to give it a rock feel. The young blood vibrates through the song as they announce to the world that xikers will only go higher, never down. They throw a strong reply at the world that tries to keep them shackled, it explodes with a band but they don’t stop. They won’t stop no matter what comes their way, there is no end to them or their music.

More about xikers

xikers is a rookie Korean boy band under KQ Entertainment. The band consists of Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Seeun, Yujun, Hunter and Yechan. Unfortunately due to a ligament injury, Junghoon went on hiatus last May so he could not participate in the March comeback of the group. According to new updates, he is doing better and recovering, hopefully he will be back soon. xikers debuted with their first EP HOUSE OF TRICKY: Doorbell Ringing on March 30, 2023.The boy band is known for its dynamic, red-blooded music influenced by hip-hop, electric, dance, and pop styles.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: From X:IN to BOYNEXTDOOR and more; Vote for K-pop's Rookie of the year