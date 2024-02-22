ATEEZ’s agency KQ Ent warns intruders entering company premises as fans call out TikToker; threatens to sue

KQ Entertainment has issued warnings regarding unauthorized visits to its company premises, releasing official statements in both English and Korean languages.

KQ Entertainment threatens to take legal action against intruders

On February 20, KQ Entertainment, the agency representing artists such as ATEEZ and Xikers, issued a statement declaring its intention to pursue legal action against recurring unauthorized visits to its premises. Recently, fans brought their attention to a TikToker named IamfromKorea who has been trying to meet up with ATEEZ member Choi San.

The complete English statement from the agency reads as follows:

“Hello,

This is KQ Entertainment,

Recently, there has been a recurring issue of individuals visiting our company without prior consultation.

Such acts are not only disruptive to our operations but also pose potential risks to our artists and employees.

Any unauthorized visits to our premises are considered a serious matter.

If such incidents occur again in the future, we will take legal action for reasons including obstruction of work. Please refrain from visiting the company without prior arrangement or discussion.”

More about ATEEZ

ATEEZ is a South Korean boy band formed by KQ Entertainment. The group comprises eight members: Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. They made their debut on October 24, 2018, with the extended play (EP) Treasure EP.1: All to Zero.

Advertisement

As of December 2023, ATEEZ has released ten EPs, two studio albums, and one single album in Korean, along with two single albums, three EPs, and two studio albums in Japanese. Notable releases such as Treasure EP.Fin: All to Action, Treasure Epilogue: Action to Answer, Zero: Fever Part.1, Zero: Fever Part.2, Zero: Fever Epilogue, The World EP.1: Movement, and The World EP.2: Outlaw have all topped the South Korean Gaon Album Chart. Zero: Fever Part. 1 achieved platinum certification in South Korea, marking a significant milestone for the group.

Referred to as Global Performance Idols by Korean media and recognized as 4th Generation Leaders by the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, ATEEZ has sold over four million physical albums worldwide. Their achievements include winning the Worldwide Fans' Choice award at the 2019, 2020, and 2023 Mnet Asian Music Awards, as well as receiving bonsang awards (main prize) at the 4th Fact Music Awards and the 30th and 31st Seoul Music Awards. Additionally, the group has been appointed as an official global ambassador for Korean culture and tourism.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ATEEZ flaunt chaotic brilliance with confidence in comeback music video, Crazy Form; WATCH