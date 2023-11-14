From X:IN to BOYNEXTDOOR and more; Vote for K-pop's Rookie of the year

As the year 2023 draws to a close, it's notable that various K-pop groups are not only expanding their influence on a global scale, particularly in the American market, but we're also witnessing the emergence of a diverse array of new talents making their debut. This trend underscores the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of the K-pop industry, both in terms of established groups reaching international audiences and the continual introduction of fresh faces to the music scene.

Emerging Talents of K-pop in 2023

From WE:A and X:IN to Xikers, BOYNEXTDOOR and many more, this year, nearly more than 14 groups made their official debut while much awaited trainees like BABYMONSTER are still slated to enter the South Korean music market later in November.

From tripleS to XODIAC, enlisted below are some of the most popular K-pop rookie groups of 2023. Choose from your favorites in the Rookie of the Year 2023 poll below.

